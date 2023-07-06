What supplements do you swear by?

Hey team. Doing a check in to see if there's anything you swear by? Last year I made a thread about Vitamin D and took everyones advice. Now we are back on winter and had a crappy summer will do the same. Really feel the lack of sunlight lately.



Recently been trying Magnesium for 2 reasons, cramps and sleep. Sleep turned out to be a different issue which is sorted and I didnt get muscle cramps that often so not sure if it's really doing much for me.



Fish Oil a few times a week. This is also new for me, just to see if it helps any way at all since it seems to be held in high regard. Undetermined yet.



Misses take a multi and so I nab one once a week. More of a hedging my bets thing but I eat well so take it in the day where my diet could be better. Whether its helping or not who knows.