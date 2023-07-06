  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What supplements do you swear by?

STRYDG

STRYDG

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 26, 2017
Messages
2,202
Reaction score
4,729
Hey team. Doing a check in to see if there's anything you swear by? Last year I made a thread about Vitamin D and took everyones advice. Now we are back on winter and had a crappy summer will do the same. Really feel the lack of sunlight lately.

Recently been trying Magnesium for 2 reasons, cramps and sleep. Sleep turned out to be a different issue which is sorted and I didnt get muscle cramps that often so not sure if it's really doing much for me.

Fish Oil a few times a week. This is also new for me, just to see if it helps any way at all since it seems to be held in high regard. Undetermined yet.

Misses take a multi and so I nab one once a week. More of a hedging my bets thing but I eat well so take it in the day where my diet could be better. Whether its helping or not who knows.
 
NMN. 1 gram daily.

High dose melatonin (100-500+mg). Topically is ideal. You can use DMSO to improve bioavailability further.

AAKG.

Micronized Creatine.
 
Natural. But I'm with the vitamin D. Actually got a deficiency. Besides that there's nothing I can't get from food.

Why take multi vitamins if you can eat fruits veggies and other healthy items.

Natural is best

I consider fish oil a lil like olive oil. It's not synthetically. Just the fat from the fish concentrated.

Also whey to me is dairy. It's processed milk protein.

Totally against artificial vitamins and minerals. I don't trust them
You are supposed to eat them trough real foods
 
I'm mostly there with you. The multi once a week is just cos it's there but wouldn't buy for myself. Would not be surprised if I'm lacked vit D due to a shit summer and now in winter and just. Being indoors in general... fuck you work

Fish Oil is a trial. Usually eat a serving of salmon and a serving of white fish weekly but I dont want to be dependent on stuff my entire life either, not taking it daily. Just if I'm not eatting fish
 
Yep I eat little food too. Like salmon, love Dorade. Rest mostly, well depends,any fish stink to me. I rarely eat fish.

I'm pale and often don't go enough into the sun. The vitamin d sup shall fix it. I hope. It's not just sun but also eating enough vitamin D that gets activated trough the sun. That's what the doctor told me.
 
Little fish not little food lol. Autocorrect messing with me and no privilege to edit. I'm a sherdog convict, caught my second felony. I gotta watch out, third strike I'm out.

Little food obviously is not true or I wouldn't be a uper limit hw. Just without the big muscles.
 
Magnesium glycinate
Creatine kre alkalyn
Lions mane
Cordyceps
Reishi
Green vibrance (greens powder)

Tbh I take and have taken a fuck load of supplements. Tons of adaptogens, test boosters, and everything else. What I listed is close to 5% of what I cycle through the year
 
Fish oil
ALA
Milk thistle
Simple greens
Pro-biotics
 
Boswellia Serrata extract. Natural anti-inflammatory. Really helped me out when I was dealing with cartilage issues in my knee
 
NMN is insanely expensive from what I see. What brand do you take?
 
The main one I use is from DoNotAge with a 10% discount code PATHWAYS, it comes out to 105$ shipped for 100g.

I also recently tried AustiNootropic out of Texas. I got 120g for 92$(after 15 off) but I can't find independent confirmation they are trusted.
 
Is 100g a monthly supply?
 
Common dose is 1g so that's more than 3 months worth.

Some people take more at 1.5-2g per day. You can get it cheaper if you buy higher quantities.

There are also people who take just 500mg per day.

One study I saw showed there was little additional benefit using 900mg over 600mg.
 
