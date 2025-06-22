What stupid thing did you see Joel Seedman do today?

DEVILsSON
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2006
- Messages
- 8,595
- Reaction score
- 7,576
Here's one I came across today ...it's always beyond stupid and needlessly complicated ...
https://www.facebook. com/reel/1079229510700402
I am hoping we can start compiling a thread of all his insane gimmick lifts....if nothing else it's worth a laugh...
https://www.facebook. com/reel/1079229510700402
I am hoping we can start compiling a thread of all his insane gimmick lifts....if nothing else it's worth a laugh...