What stupid thing did you see Joel Seedman do today?

Here's one I came across today ...it's always beyond stupid and needlessly complicated ...


https://www.facebook. com/reel/1079229510700402



I am hoping we can start compiling a thread of all his insane gimmick lifts....if nothing else it's worth a laugh...
 
