What stereotype are you?

Fedorgasm
I have to admit I've become the stereotypical dad.
My kids make fun of me, saying "that's such a dad thing to do!" When I do things like talk about the economy, wear new balance shoes, cargo shorts, or a wide brim hat to keep the sun at bay... Also, getting excited when I buy a new power tool.
Are there any stereotypes about you that you have to admit are kinda true?
