What stereotype are you?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,812
Reaction score
37,613
I have to admit I've become the stereotypical dad.

My kids make fun of me, saying "that's such a dad thing to do!" When I do things like talk about the economy, wear new balance shoes, cargo shorts, or a wide brim hat to keep the sun at bay... Also, getting excited when I buy a new power tool.

Are there any stereotypes about you that you have to admit are kinda true?
 
- I like dad jokes. They're free, and we dont have to pay to some idiot holding a microphone, on a stage to tell them!

I think i am a nerd. Is just like Zack Ryder was based on me, except i dont like Star Wars
 
I guess bogan

Bogan ( is slang ) for a Australian and New Zealand slang for a person whose speech, clothing, attitude and behaviour are considered unrefined or unsophisticated.
 
Goofy, middle-aged divorced loner with a dog and some hey dudes. My sons are always crapping on me for it.
 
Anewt said:
I guess bogan

Bogan ( is slang ) for a Australian and New Zealand slang for a person whose speech, clothing, attitude and behaviour are considered unrefined or unsophisticated.
Click to expand...
Are you super into old shitty commodores, enjoy burn outs, drink VB, love the NRL/AFL, have a mullet and work a dead end job as a labourer or for bonus points on the dole?
 
