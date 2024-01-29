Multiplatform What sort of games have you found yourself playing more as you get older?

I keep hearing talk about how middle aged men who have never touched a game in their lives seem to really be into 'slow west' type games (RDR2 is the most obvious example, but that's generally popular). Which got me thinking, are there games that appeal specifically to older people? I'm in no way 'old' but I'm not a young 20 year old anymore, and I noticed I play a lot more 'slower paced' strategy games now than before.



DW1.jpg


So how about you? Where do you see your old ass gaming trends heading?
 
I pretty much play the same kind of games (Very fps-centric but happy to try anything besides most platformers and fighting games (I suck at them)). The biggest change as I've gotten older is I don't play much multiplayer anymore, and I also shy away from lengthy games mostly because I have the Steam backlog mentality where I want to finish games quickly and move onto the next
 
I like co-op and story driven games.

I used to do competitive play, but it's too serious for me now. I try to avoid stress.

Yakuza series and Stardew Valley have dominated my schedule over the last couple of years.
 
