I keep hearing talk about how middle aged men who have never touched a game in their lives seem to really be into 'slow west' type games (RDR2 is the most obvious example, but that's generally popular). Which got me thinking, are there games that appeal specifically to older people? I'm in no way 'old' but I'm not a young 20 year old anymore, and I noticed I play a lot more 'slower paced' strategy games now than before.
So how about you? Where do you see your old ass gaming trends heading?
