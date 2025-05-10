What song relates to you the most?

(This song hits me to the core.)



We crossed the line

Who pushed who over?

It doesn't matter to you

It matters to me



We're cut adrift

But still floating

I'm only hanging on

To watch you go down, my love



I disappeared in you

You disappeared from me

I gave you everything you ever wanted

It wasn't what you wanted



The men who love you, you hate the most

They pass right through you like a ghost

They look for you, but your spirit is in the air

Baby, you're nowhere



Oh love

You say in love there are no rules

Oh love

Sweetheart

You're so cruel



Desperation is a tender trap

It gets you everytime

You put your lips to her lips

To stop the lie



Her skin is pale like God's only dove

Screams like an angel for your love

Then she makes you watch her from above

And you need her like a drug



Oh love

You say in love there are no rules

Oh love

Sweetheart

You're so cruel



She wears my love like a see-through dress

Her lips say one thing

Her movements something else

Oh love, like a screaming flower

Love, dying every hour



And you don't know if it's fear or desire

Danger the drug that takes you higher?

Head of Heaven

Fingers in the mire



Her heart is racing, you can't keep up

The night is bleeding like a cut

Between the horses of love and lust we are trampled

Underfoot



Oh love

You say in love there are no rules

Oh love

Sweetheart

You're so cruel

Oh love

To stay with you I'd be a fool

Oh, sweetheart

You're so cruel



