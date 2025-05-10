What song relates to you the most?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
(This song hits me to the core.)
We crossed the line
Who pushed who over?
It doesn't matter to you
It matters to me
We're cut adrift
But still floating
I'm only hanging on
To watch you go down, my love
I disappeared in you
You disappeared from me
I gave you everything you ever wanted
It wasn't what you wanted
The men who love you, you hate the most
They pass right through you like a ghost
They look for you, but your spirit is in the air
Baby, you're nowhere
Oh love
You say in love there are no rules
Oh love
Sweetheart
You're so cruel
Desperation is a tender trap
It gets you everytime
You put your lips to her lips
To stop the lie
Her skin is pale like God's only dove
Screams like an angel for your love
Then she makes you watch her from above
And you need her like a drug
Oh love
You say in love there are no rules
Oh love
Sweetheart
You're so cruel
She wears my love like a see-through dress
Her lips say one thing
Her movements something else
Oh love, like a screaming flower
Love, dying every hour
And you don't know if it's fear or desire
Danger the drug that takes you higher?
Head of Heaven
Fingers in the mire
Her heart is racing, you can't keep up
The night is bleeding like a cut
Between the horses of love and lust we are trampled
Underfoot
Oh love
You say in love there are no rules
Oh love
Sweetheart
You're so cruel
Oh love
To stay with you I'd be a fool
Oh, sweetheart
You're so cruel
