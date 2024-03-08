What song are you currently feeling

JoeyJoeJoeJr

JoeyJoeJoeJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 14, 2015
Messages
8,465
Reaction score
4,955
What song are you guys currently feeling?

For me, young Jeezy dropped a new album. It's reminiscent of his old school shit and I'm feeling it.

Currently bumping this song. It's produced by justice league which is my favorite producer.



How about you guys
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,365
Messages
55,209,307
Members
174,686
Latest member
Romanovskic95

Share this page

Back
Top