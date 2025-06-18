What single fight would have changed the UFC the most if the opposite outcome happened?

sdpdude9

sdpdude9

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 7, 2011
Messages
17,520
Reaction score
32,162
I’ll start, Aldo KO’s McGregor in 13 seconds.

-McGregor doesn’t become the mega star which helped bring the UFC firmly into the main stream.

-McGregor doesn’t usher in the double champion era, which for better or worse changed fighter aspirations shifting away from defending the title.

-Khabib doesn’t become nearly as big of a name without this rivalry and the Dagestani presence in the sport likely isn’t as prevalent.

-Nate Diaz doesn’t become as big of a name. The BMF belt doesn’t happen and Masvidal doesn’t become as big of a name either.
 
sdpdude9 said:
That was the second one I thought of. Rousey fails and WMMA would never really take off with Carmouche as champion.
Click to expand...
The same could be said for Cat Zingano.
Had she sat back and boxed Ronda it likely would have been clear to us that Ronda had zero hands. Instead she gifted Ronda an easy win furthering her aura of invincibility.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,990
Messages
57,443,044
Members
175,716
Latest member
SlimeGod

Share this page

Back
Top