What single fight would have changed the UFC the most if the opposite outcome happened?

I’ll start, Aldo KO’s McGregor in 13 seconds.
-McGregor doesn’t become the mega star which helped bring the UFC firmly into the main stream.
-McGregor doesn’t usher in the double champion era, which for better or worse changed fighter aspirations shifting away from defending the title.
-Khabib doesn’t become nearly as big of a name without this rivalry and the Dagestani presence in the sport likely isn’t as prevalent.
-Nate Diaz doesn’t become as big of a name. The BMF belt doesn’t happen and Masvidal doesn’t become as big of a name either.
