What should Tom's gameplan be against Jones?

RoseHDCovington

RoseHDCovington

✓Featured~Prelim~Poster✓CAIN IS INNOCENT
@Orange
Joined
Nov 15, 2024
Messages
453
Reaction score
770
Eye poke and 2 low blows? Or 2 eye pokes and a low blow? Clearly Jon has been using fouls in just about every fight, he's admitted it. Why has not one person tried this on Jon? Why not beat him as his own game and use Jones gameplan but more effectively?


I know one thing, I wouldn't even care if Tom got disqualified trying this out. If you only lose a point, it's totally worth it. If Jones says he can't see and the fight is stopped, still worth it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
AI analyzes Jones eye pokes
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
z99
z99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,209
Messages
57,081,922
Members
175,531
Latest member
Outdoor Labs

Share this page

Back
Top