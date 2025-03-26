What should Tom's gameplan be against Jones?

RoseHDCovington
✓Featured~Prelim~Poster✓CAIN IS INNOCENT
Eye poke and 2 low blows? Or 2 eye pokes and a low blow? Clearly Jon has been using fouls in just about every fight, he's admitted it. Why has not one person tried this on Jon? Why not beat him as his own game and use Jones gameplan but more effectively?
I know one thing, I wouldn't even care if Tom got disqualified trying this out. If you only lose a point, it's totally worth it. If Jones says he can't see and the fight is stopped, still worth it
