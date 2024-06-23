  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What should the UFC do about Kelvin Gastelum?

After getting his welterweight fight moved to middleweight during fight week, Kelvin Gastelum picked up a win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Saudi Arabia. Dana is pretty unhappy with him after his unprofessionalism.

What should the UFC do regarding Kelvin? Should they serve him up to a tough opponent at welterweight or middleweight?

 
I don't wanna say cut him but how many chances should you give one guys after he showed consistently he can't be depended on
 
Should just fight at his natural weight class in HW

He can stuff his face with all the burritos and tacos at that weight class
 
Sign him to fight Khamzat at MW 3 times in a row.

If either pulls out or misses weight a single time, cut em. Not even joking
 
I would not cut him, he is an entertaining fighter.

No idea why him and Rodriguez didn't receive a FOTN.

I would like to see him vs Michal Oleksiejczuk, it should be a good fight.
Or Petrosyan.
 
After getting his welterweight fight moved to middleweight during fight week, Kelvin Gastelum picked up a win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Saudi Arabia. Dana is pretty unhappy with him after his unprofessionalism.

What should the UFC do regarding Kelvin? Should they serve him up to a tough opponent at welterweight or middleweight?

Gastelum is a badass, and a natural middleweight.
Yes, you heard that right. Cutting weight and dehydrating is unnatural and bodily very unhealthy.
Its not all about height. He may be an inch or two shorter than average for middleweight but he has the build and the bone density to stick to 185. He also has more power there.
Stop this weight cutting bs and stick to where you are healthy and comfortable.
 
I think they should give him a taste of his own medicine.

Make him fight at 185 but let his opponent weigh in 5 to 10 pounds over that.
Yeah make him fight someone like Gregory Rodrigues, Anthony Hernandez or Roman Kopylov & then have the fight moved to 205 the week of the fight lol.
 
3 times? That doesn't sound right.

Looked it up, I thought that he had missed more.
 
3 times? That doesn't sound right.
The two other times he's referring to are when he fought Nico Musoke & Tyron Woodley back in the day. Weighed in at 180 lbs (was changed to a catchweight) for the Woodley fight.
 
The two other times he's referring to are when he fought Nico Musoke & Tyron Woodley back in the day. Weighed in at 180 lbs (was changed to a catchweight) for the Woodley fight.
He also had a welterweight fight with Cerrone pulled on the day of weigh ins after he came in over too.

So technically it's 4 times now.
 
Gastelum is unprofessional and some good years being that. I personally don't care where he goes from here. He already has built a name and probably can hoodwink Scott Cokers PFL into paying more money than he's worth.
 
Force him to weigh in at MW, but face a LHW. That will teach him why you can't just suddenly come in a weight class heavier than your opponent.
 
Make him stay at MW & gatekeep for up-&-comers. Shara in Abu-Dhabi or Pfyfer(after he wins next week) to be more precise.

He acted smug during the week but after the fight I thought he did display some humility & remorse. He clearly can still fight & has the desire to, he's just too big for WW despite his height. Dude might have both the widest back & biggest noggin in the UFC.

He's in no position to say no to any fight the UFC would offer & I think Dana/Hunter like that kind of leverage.
 
It's 185 or nothing. They should have done this a long time ago. Fighters that can't make their weight mess everything up and it isn't fair to their opponents either. Things happen sure but Kelvin should be at 185 or retire.
 
