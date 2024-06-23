What should the UFC do about Kelvin Gastelum?

svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 15,278
- Reaction score
- 57,763
After getting his welterweight fight moved to middleweight during fight week, Kelvin Gastelum picked up a win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Saudi Arabia. Dana is pretty unhappy with him after his unprofessionalism.
What should the UFC do regarding Kelvin? Should they serve him up to a tough opponent at welterweight or middleweight?
What should the UFC do regarding Kelvin? Should they serve him up to a tough opponent at welterweight or middleweight?