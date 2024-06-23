What should the UFC do about Kelvin Gastelum?

Make him stay at MW & gatekeep for up-&-comers. Shara in Abu-Dhabi or Pfyfer(after he wins next week) to be more precise.



He acted smug during the week but after the fight I thought he did display some humility & remorse. He clearly can still fight & has the desire to, he's just too big for WW despite his height. Dude might have both the widest back & biggest noggin in the UFC.



He's in no position to say no to any fight the UFC would offer & I think Dana/Hunter like that kind of leverage.