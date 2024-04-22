What should Tarantino's last movie be about?

He recently abandoned work on his film "the critic" so maybe he's looking for new ideas for his 10th and final film.



What would you like to see him do?



Another Western? Another crime movie? He's pretty good at those.



Or something different?



He's also good at taking old genres and paying homage to them while also bringing a fresh take on them, like kill Bill was to the samurai and Kung Fu movies from the 70's