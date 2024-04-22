What should Tarantino's last movie be about?

He recently abandoned work on his film "the critic" so maybe he's looking for new ideas for his 10th and final film.

What would you like to see him do?

Another Western? Another crime movie? He's pretty good at those.

Or something different?

He's also good at taking old genres and paying homage to them while also bringing a fresh take on them, like kill Bill was to the samurai and Kung Fu movies from the 70's
 
Him wanting to do a Star Trek movie sounded interesting to me. Another crime movie wouldn't be a bad idea either.
 
He should do a mash up movie of AL Bundy (Married With Children) and Paul Kersey (Death Wish). Women's shoes saleman at day and street vigilante at night.
 
An in depth documentary on Uma Thurman's feet

I think it was @BisexualMMA that said in another thread that QT should remake rolling thunder. That could be great.

I also wonder if he should re-visit the grind house idea and try to make a better movie than death proof.

I mean his first Western wasn't that great either, but his second one was fantastic, so maybe he needs to try again.

Or a futuristic movie. Sci Fi is the one thing he hasn't tried yet, but I could see him making a violent and funny movie like a cross between Dredd and Demolition Man.
 
He's done 3 crime films, a martial arts series, a slasher, 2 exploitations, 2 westerns, and I guess his last film was a drama. How about something he hasn't done like a romance or sci fi?
 
You could argue that natural born killers, true romance, and Kill Bill are romance movies.

I mean true romance has it right in the title!
 
