What should Tarantino's last movie be about?

I think it was @BisexualMMA that said in another thread that QT should remake rolling thunder. That could be great.I also wonder if he should re-visit the grind house idea and try to make a better movie than death proof.I mean his first Western wasn't that great either, but his second one was fantastic, so maybe he needs to try again.Or a futuristic movie. Sci Fi is the one thing he hasn't tried yet, but I could see him making a violent and funny movie like a cross between Dredd and Demolition Man.