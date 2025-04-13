What should I do living in a city with poor fighting scenario?

phfelipe.mma

phfelipe.mma

"The Psychopath"
@White
Joined
Apr 5, 2025
Messages
7
Reaction score
2
I live in the contryside of São Paulo, Brazil. Here I don't have coaches for my goal, there are only two MMA fighters in the city, both mid-level oldschool guys with numerous circumstances that keep me away from them. I’ve had two local amateur MMA fights, relying only on commercial Muay Thai training and poor grappling drills I did with BJJ black belts who train MT at my gym. The MT scene here is strong, although weak in technique and lacking connections with relevant events in the state. The only path I currently see is switching to BJJ just like all the MMA fighters from my city did like Tabatha Ricci from UFC (the most beautiful female fighter of Ultimate is from here XD) or try to improve by myself. I'm 17 years old and have zero possibility of moving from here to look for a decent gym or coach.

Someone which had a simmilar experience and made it thru or any advice I could take?
 
I used to be in a similar situation than you in my country. There were average gyms with medium or good trainers, yet I struggled to find sparring partners at all in boxing and kickboxing gyms. Wanted to go to the US to wrestle, didn't have the money, went to Russia instead. Competed in Freestyle and Sambo, didn't regret it. In Russia, there were often more than 30 50 sparring mates in a same room, for all weightclass, but there were no beginners, only amateurs and pros. As an amateur I benefited a lot from sparring with people better than me.

My advice is if you have only a vested interest in MMA, most Muay-Thai amateurish style and techniquesyou will find in Brazil do not translate well to MMA, the stance is too low which is very vulnerable to takedown despite being good for checking kicks, and also you want to punch 3 5 times more than kick in MMA, if your legs is caught the risk of getting takedown are higher.

So, Muay-Thai has to be adapted to MMA. Mobility is the best line of defense.

I wanted to go to Brazil to learn Luta Livre but never went there, but if you are training BJJ don't train with the GI, a lot of techniques do not translate to no-gi, like the spider guard.

Try to compete in Muay-Thai bouts or boxing bouts in amateurs with your MMA stance, get experienced in BJJ, and keep improving. You will probably need to find a better suitable environment to thrive, the best would be in a gym that has active fighters tied to a manager, with frequent bouts. If you want to go further, far, you will absolutely to go somewhere else.

Good luck in life.
 
Brewtalist said:
I used to be in a similar situation than you in my country. There were average gyms with medium or good trainers, yet I struggled to find sparring partners at all in boxing and kickboxing gyms. Wanted to go to the US to wrestle, didn't have the money, went to Russia instead. Competed in Freestyle and Sambo, didn't regret it. In Russia, there were often more than 30 50 sparring mates in a same room, for all weightclass, but there were no beginners, only amateurs and pros. As an amateur I benefited a lot from sparring with people better than me.

My advice is if you have only a vested interest in MMA, most Muay-Thai amateurish style and techniquesyou will find in Brazil do not translate well to MMA, the stance is too low which is very vulnerable to takedown despite being good for checking kicks, and also you want to punch 3 5 times more than kick in MMA, if your legs is caught the risk of getting takedown are higher.

So, Muay-Thai has to be adapted to MMA. Mobility is the best line of defense.

I wanted to go to Brazil to learn Luta Livre but never went there, but if you are training BJJ don't train with the GI, a lot of techniques do not translate to no-gi, like the spider guard.

Try to compete in Muay-Thai bouts or boxing bouts in amateurs with your MMA stance, get experienced in BJJ, and keep improving. You will probably need to find a better suitable environment to thrive, the best would be in a gym that has active fighters tied to a manager, with frequent bouts. If you want to go further, far, you will absolutely to go somewhere else.

Good luck in life.
Click to expand...
My Muay Thai coach is a ITF Taekwondo and Shotokan black belt so most of what he shared with me was someway with a step into high-level striking, but I adapted a lot on my own, the rhythm and the kicks like you said. And Luta Livre? I thought only us Brazilians knew about this, hahaha. I've talked to Marcelo Brigadeiro several times on Instagram, he's working on a project to expand Luta Livre throughout Brazil and also worldwide. I pretty much annoy him on every story he posts, asking for an Astra Fight Team gym in my city, lol.
 
Just go to the city... or forget it

Get a job in bars, nightclubs or restaurants, preferably places of wealthy people

Go to a boxing gym for 4 years, have amateur boxing fights
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,623
Messages
57,174,844
Members
175,563
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top