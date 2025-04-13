What should I do living in a city with poor fighting scenario?

phfelipe.mma
"The Psychopath"
@White
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2025
- Messages
- 7
- Reaction score
- 2
I live in the contryside of São Paulo, Brazil. Here I don't have coaches for my goal, there are only two MMA fighters in the city, both mid-level oldschool guys with numerous circumstances that keep me away from them. I’ve had two local amateur MMA fights, relying only on commercial Muay Thai training and poor grappling drills I did with BJJ black belts who train MT at my gym. The MT scene here is strong, although weak in technique and lacking connections with relevant events in the state. The only path I currently see is switching to BJJ just like all the MMA fighters from my city did like Tabatha Ricci from UFC (the most beautiful female fighter of Ultimate is from here XD) or try to improve by myself. I'm 17 years old and have zero possibility of moving from here to look for a decent gym or coach.
Someone which had a simmilar experience and made it thru or any advice I could take?
Someone which had a simmilar experience and made it thru or any advice I could take?