What should I do living in a city with poor fighting scenario?

I used to be in a similar situation than you in my country. There were average gyms with medium or good trainers, yet I struggled to find sparring partners at all in boxing and kickboxing gyms. Wanted to go to the US to wrestle, didn't have the money, went to Russia instead. Competed in Freestyle and Sambo, didn't regret it. In Russia, there were often more than 30 50 sparring mates in a same room, for all weightclass, but there were no beginners, only amateurs and pros. As an amateur I benefited a lot from sparring with people better than me.



My advice is if you have only a vested interest in MMA, most Muay-Thai amateurish style and techniquesyou will find in Brazil do not translate well to MMA, the stance is too low which is very vulnerable to takedown despite being good for checking kicks, and also you want to punch 3 5 times more than kick in MMA, if your legs is caught the risk of getting takedown are higher.



So, Muay-Thai has to be adapted to MMA. Mobility is the best line of defense.



I wanted to go to Brazil to learn Luta Livre but never went there, but if you are training BJJ don't train with the GI, a lot of techniques do not translate to no-gi, like the spider guard.



Try to compete in Muay-Thai bouts or boxing bouts in amateurs with your MMA stance, get experienced in BJJ, and keep improving. You will probably need to find a better suitable environment to thrive, the best would be in a gym that has active fighters tied to a manager, with frequent bouts. If you want to go further, far, you will absolutely to go somewhere else.



Good luck in life.