Social What should be the minimum IQ to birth and raise a child?

70 seems to be the score that usually determines if someone is Intellectually Developmentally Disabled (formerly mentally retarded). Depending on the state this can lead to a guardianship/conservatorship where someone else can handle the affairs and make decisions for the person. Which usually means that a judge has determined that the person lacks decision making capacity.

Someone with that diagnosis that ends up pregnant raises questions depending on how/who got them pregnant as they legally might not be able to consent to sex in the first place. However, a blanket statement that anyone below X IQ can't have/raise kids seems kinda fucked up.
 
tastaylvr said:
The issue is that we can't actually calculate IQ.
I'm guessing you mean we can't calculate general/true intelligence, but IQ is a good tool for getting pretty close, you can think of it as a proxy for intelligence. If someone can't score 70 on an IQ test they cannot care for a child adequately. Might as well be raised by a baboon.
 
Kassitus said:
I'm guessing you mean we can't calculate general/true intelligence, but IQ is a good tool for getting pretty close, you can think of it as a proxy for intelligence. If someone can't score 70 on an IQ test they cannot care for a child adequately. Might as well be raised by a baboon.
There are plenty of countries with people who are calculated in that region yet those people come in droves and outcompete the local population.

I also doubt you could test them before they were born. IQ involves genetics and environment but what gene/s are we talking about? Nobody knows.
 
Yeah not gonna support eugenics. Taken to extreme and you'd get guys with iconic mustaches.
 
Terrible idea. Would effectively mean the end of democracy due to wiping out an entire voter base overnight
 
You need to pass a test to drive a car. Imagine not taking one to raise a person!
 
Fox by the Sea said:
obvious bullshit. 70 IQs don't out-compete smarter people at anything except breeding.
toilet cleaning does not equate out-competing.
You missed the point you clown. The point is that the calculations are wrong.

I’ve read the bell curve where most of you idiots get this idea from. Most of you think that there are multiple counties with average iqs in that range yet so many of those people come to the west and flourish.

It’s foolishness to think there is such a massive difference between humans. The methodology is obviously wrong.

Most of you racists who hold this view didn’t even do the bare minimum and read how he came to that conclusion
 
Natural Order said:
You need to pass a test to drive a car. Imagine not taking one to raise a person!
Considering how the government is involved with your childrens up bringing more and more, maybe we should be asking for the IQ of the people involved at that level........
 
tastaylvr said:
You missed the point you clown. The point is that the calculations are wrong.

I’ve read the bell curve where most of you idiots get this idea from. Most of you think that there are multiple counties with average iqs in that range yet so many of those people come to the west and flourish.

It’s foolishness to think there is such a massive difference between humans. The methodology is obviously wrong.

Most of you racists who hold this view didn’t even do the bare minimum and read how he came to that conclusion
like i'm going to read all this nonsense from a dude that thinks 70 IQs are out-competing smarter people.
 
A min of 84 seems about right, that's what military determined the minimum to not be a liability after 100 years of careful statistical analysis.
 
I really enjoy the musings of a fun loving waterhead..
 
