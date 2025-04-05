Crime What should be his punishment?

We've been having grafitti problems in my neighborhood for about 6 months. They keep tagging boxes and now theyre tagging walls of houses. At 9pm last night, we had a dozen cop cars over here because a neighbor caught a tagger doing his wall and he beat up the kid. The kid is like 13 or 14 years old. I wasnt there, just heard the news. They arrested my neighbor.

What should be his punishment?

My prediction is liberals here will want him punished to the full extent of the law while conservatives think he should get a medal.
 
I'd be livid if I found some kid spray painting shit on my house. But as a grown man, I know I'd have to have the self restraint to not attack and beat the kid up knowing he's a minor and not posing a physical threat to me or my family.

There's a caveat though. A lot of kids these days absolutely give zero fucks about authority, etc. When I was a kid we'd pull pranks and do dumb shit but we knew if we got caught we were in trouble. Seems like we've now got a lot of teens that straight DGAF if they get caught. We had a ton of car thefts happening a few years back by teens. When they did get caught and arrested, they mostly gave the cops the finger and said "I'll be out in an hour when my mom gets here, I'm a minor and they'll let me go so fuck you.". And...the kids were right. Barely ever got prosecuted even when they damaged the cars.
I bring that up because IF this is a situation (and it doesn't sound like it is because you'd probably have mentioned it) where the kid got caught, then didn't care and got an attitude and came at your neighbor first--then all bets are off. Minor or no, if you attack someone (even an adult) and get your ass beat that's on you. And while we'd never have dreamed of that as kids...it's commonplace now.
 
Last edited:
Give them a mural to spray for the town make them feel they created something worth while , they won’t be tagging personal property anymore because they will then feel important if you give them some recognition.

Recreation or lack of is always the cause for mischief ( I can’t even say what I used to do ) tagging would be a day off it wouldn’t even rank in my top 5 . lol .

Easy fix is usually art ( I’m an artist myself ) wheather they are actually into art or just spaying stuff wouldn’t matter much when you create something it’s yours , doing a positive generally compromises doing negative, they can do community service and all that but it won’t fix the problem after awhile they’ll get bored again .
 
Depends on the damage he did to the kid. If he just ruffed him up a little while holding him for the police or curb stomped him.

If the kid was fighting him while he was holding him for the police and got ruffed up a little then the charges are bullshit.

So much for common sense.

If this is a blue state the homeowner is screwed if he even touched the kid no mater what he was doing
 
work in a factory for 5 years
 
Deaths Head said:
Give them a mural to spray for the town make them feel they created something worth while , they won’t be tagging personal property anymore because they will then feel important if you give them some recognition.

Recreation or lack of is always the cause for mischief ( I can’t even say what I used to do ) tagging would be a day off it wouldn’t even rank in my top 5 . lol .

Click to expand...
Click to expand...
You make too much sense for a sherdogger.
 
As the current cops told me, if you catch some kids drag em into the bush where there's no cameras to bash em

As the ex cops say if you bash em a bit too much don't call the cops call me
 
Deaths Head said:
Give them a mural to spray for the town make them feel they created something worth while , they won’t be tagging personal property anymore because they will then feel important if you give them some recognition.

Recreation or lack of is always the cause for mischief ( I can’t even say what I used to do ) tagging would be a day off it wouldn’t even rank in my top 5 . lol .

Click to expand...
Click to expand...
Reward the criminal
 
