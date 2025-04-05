Richmma80
We've been having grafitti problems in my neighborhood for about 6 months. They keep tagging boxes and now theyre tagging walls of houses. At 9pm last night, we had a dozen cop cars over here because a neighbor caught a tagger doing his wall and he beat up the kid. The kid is like 13 or 14 years old. I wasnt there, just heard the news. They arrested my neighbor.
What should be his punishment?
My prediction is liberals here will want him punished to the full extent of the law while conservatives think he should get a medal.
