I'd be livid if I found some kid spray painting shit on my house. But as a grown man, I know I'd have to have the self restraint to not attack and beat the kid up knowing he's a minor and not posing a physical threat to me or my family.



There's a caveat though. A lot of kids these days absolutely give zero fucks about authority, etc. When I was a kid we'd pull pranks and do dumb shit but we knew if we got caught we were in trouble. Seems like we've now got a lot of teens that straight DGAF if they get caught. We had a ton of car thefts happening a few years back by teens. When they did get caught and arrested, they mostly gave the cops the finger and said "I'll be out in an hour when my mom gets here, I'm a minor and they'll let me go so fuck you.". And...the kids were right. Barely ever got prosecuted even when they damaged the cars.

I bring that up because IF this is a situation (and it doesn't sound like it is because you'd probably have mentioned it) where the kid got caught, then didn't care and got an attitude and came at your neighbor first--then all bets are off. Minor or no, if you attack someone (even an adult) and get your ass beat that's on you. And while we'd never have dreamed of that as kids...it's commonplace now.