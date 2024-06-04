Oh man, so many. However, I am going to go with my most recent, Dick(head) Durbin of Illinois. Why? Because he recently spoke out about a police shooting. He sent condolences to the shitbag’s family, yet did not acknowledge the police officer that was shot by said shitbag. I currently have a thread going on people attacking police and this has been the hottest aspect of that thread.



This guy, dexter reed, was pulled over and while police are trying to get him to open his doors because he is acting shady with tinted windows, he shoots one of the officers, turning his arm to mush. The officer return fire(96 shots) killing him. He was such a sweet boy his family said, yet in 2021, he attacked his mom and uncle with a knife. His uncle shot him in th face, blinding his one eye. Of course, the uncle called the police shooting murder-it’s only ok to shoot dexter if you are family!!







Anyway, dick condemned the violence and seemed to put the onus on police while sending thoughts and prayers to the family. “

"The violence in this video is shocking. My heart goes out to Dexter's family and friends, who are grieving the loss of his young life."





"Our law enforcement officers protect and serve their communities with honor and courage and face many risks, but any who fail to follow the high standards they have sworn to uphold must be held accountable. As we continue to gather the facts surrounding this horrific incident, I am hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted in a fair and timely manner.





"These tragedies exacerbate and inflict trauma on the community, and we must continue to foster healing and support for neighbors, loved ones, and families exposed to this pain."



To me, this seems like he is so sorry for the shitbag and thinks the police were in the wrong because they fired 96 shots to reed’s 11, though dick mentions nothing about the officer being shot.



The other senator, tammy duckworth, also sent condolences to reed’s family but at least she mentions the officer. “

saying, "The video released today and the violence captured in it is shocking and disheartening. My thoughts are with the friends, family and loved ones of Dexter Reed as they continue to mourn his tragic death.





I'm also hoping for a full recovery of the Chicago Police officer who was shot during this incident, and I share the Mayor's view that attempting to murder a law enforcement officer must never condoned or excused.





"As the investigation into this horrible incident continues, we must allow it to play out fairly and responsibly. As that happens, we must also refocus our efforts to bolster investments in comprehensive crime prevention initiatives, enhance efforts to keep illegal firearms off the streets and strengthen” I cut off the rest in the pic I took.









Pretty much, I am sick of politicians placating the families of shitheads for votes. duckface wants to remove illegal guns from the community-well, bitch-reed had an illegal gun that is now removed from the streets yet you still pander to his family and the community seeking votes. Know I am just guessing here, but I imagine had reed been white, nothing would come of this, no one would care, and these senators would never know nor care. Would they send condolences to the family if they weren’t trying to turn this into the next floyd