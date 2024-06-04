toasty
For instance there are many candidates for driver of the ass clown congress car including Bob "gold bar" Menendez, Marjorie "Jewish space lasers" Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, The Squad, Gym Jordan, Henry "Azerbaijan to Mexico"n Cuellar etc.
But I want to know the one that really pisses on your wheaties the worst, The one that, if you had the power to cast out, you would start casting, the most hemmy in your roids. So who is the worst of the worst?
For me it is Matt Gaetz....part of the problem is he is uber hateable, from the whole sex trafficking minors, to his rich daddy getting him off of drunk driving charges and getting the cop that stopped him in trouble I believe, to the whole wearing gas masks and trying to intimidate witnesses, to the Jeffrey greenberg sex trafficking, drug using, prostitute paying, naked lady picture showing nonsene, to the constant grandstanding, boot licking, shit talking, Kevin Mccarthy Speakership fuckery, etc and so forth shit.
Of course in today's news he is the leader in wasteful spending of our tax payer, no receipt required entitlements to our elected officials at our expense,-
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was the top spender last year under the House’s new reimbursement program, an analysis by The Washington Post found.
The taxpayer-funded program gives back money to lawmakers for food and lodging while they’re on official business in D.C., but critics of the program say it has very few formal rules and does not require record-keeping, and that as a result there is room for abuse.
In the first 11 months of the program, the Post reported that 153 Democrats and 166 Republicans received reimbursements.
Gaetz was the program’s top spender. He was reimbursed for nearly $30,000 in lodging expenses and more than $10,000 for food in 2023, the Post found.
In two different months he billed more than $4,000 for lodging and more than $3,000 for five different months in the 11-month period.
He is a fiveheaded daddy's little baby boy, silver spoon sucking, sex trafficking self congratulatory, full of his own bullshit craptastic failure of a human being. His douchebaggery is a daily reminder that those who seek power are the last people we should be giving it to.
And now I find out he's dipping in my pocket to flit about being an ass hat on my dime worse than the other leeches and slime crawlers.
Who is your personal top turd on the outshouse pile?
