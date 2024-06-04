Elections What Senator or Representative do you currently consider the most Ass Clownish and WHY?

toasty

toasty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,141
Reaction score
1,859
For instance there are many candidates for driver of the ass clown congress car including Bob "gold bar" Menendez, Marjorie "Jewish space lasers" Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, The Squad, Gym Jordan, Henry "Azerbaijan to Mexico"n Cuellar etc.

But I want to know the one that really pisses on your wheaties the worst, The one that, if you had the power to cast out, you would start casting, the most hemmy in your roids. So who is the worst of the worst?

For me it is Matt Gaetz....part of the problem is he is uber hateable, from the whole sex trafficking minors, to his rich daddy getting him off of drunk driving charges and getting the cop that stopped him in trouble I believe, to the whole wearing gas masks and trying to intimidate witnesses, to the Jeffrey greenberg sex trafficking, drug using, prostitute paying, naked lady picture showing nonsene, to the constant grandstanding, boot licking, shit talking, Kevin Mccarthy Speakership fuckery, etc and so forth shit.

Of course in today's news he is the leader in wasteful spending of our tax payer, no receipt required entitlements to our elected officials at our expense,-

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was the top spender last year under the House’s new reimbursement program, an analysis by The Washington Post found.

The taxpayer-funded program gives back money to lawmakers for food and lodging while they’re on official business in D.C., but critics of the program say it has very few formal rules and does not require record-keeping, and that as a result there is room for abuse.

In the first 11 months of the program, the Post reported that 153 Democrats and 166 Republicans received reimbursements.

Gaetz was the program’s top spender. He was reimbursed for nearly $30,000 in lodging expenses and more than $10,000 for food in 2023, the Post found.

In two different months he billed more than $4,000 for lodging and more than $3,000 for five different months in the 11-month period.

He is a fiveheaded daddy's little baby boy, silver spoon sucking, sex trafficking self congratulatory, full of his own bullshit craptastic failure of a human being. His douchebaggery is a daily reminder that those who seek power are the last people we should be giving it to.

And now I find out he's dipping in my pocket to flit about being an ass hat on my dime worse than the other leeches and slime crawlers.

Who is your personal top turd on the outshouse pile?
 
Last edited:
Adam Schiff hands down
 
MJT is actually batshit insane+stupid and she is not funny like Trump or Santos.

Though, I imagine she will have a lot of simps here.
 
Marjorie is the most repulsive result of Trumpism. Trump enabled so many of these unrepentant racists and bigots to openly display their loathsome traits out in the open with no shame or regret.
Thank god hes too narcissistic to name a successor. He doesnt care about creating a movement. It’s a cult of personality and it’ll end with him. For him he is here, he will always be here, and he sees himself as king. There is no one to match him or above him.
 
MTG is not only the worst here, she's a very low level human being overall. She is absolute garbage without the slightest wit or grace.
She shouldn't be running a garage sale let alone control the direction of the house.

Dick pics on the house floor.....she is the shite in the shite sammich that is the MAGA movement.
 
Oh man, so many. However, I am going to go with my most recent, Dick(head) Durbin of Illinois. Why? Because he recently spoke out about a police shooting. He sent condolences to the shitbag’s family, yet did not acknowledge the police officer that was shot by said shitbag. I currently have a thread going on people attacking police and this has been the hottest aspect of that thread.

This guy, dexter reed, was pulled over and while police are trying to get him to open his doors because he is acting shady with tinted windows, he shoots one of the officers, turning his arm to mush. The officer return fire(96 shots) killing him. He was such a sweet boy his family said, yet in 2021, he attacked his mom and uncle with a knife. His uncle shot him in th face, blinding his one eye. Of course, the uncle called the police shooting murder-it’s only ok to shoot dexter if you are family!!



Anyway, dick condemned the violence and seemed to put the onus on police while sending thoughts and prayers to the family. “
"The violence in this video is shocking. My heart goes out to Dexter's family and friends, who are grieving the loss of his young life."


"Our law enforcement officers protect and serve their communities with honor and courage and face many risks, but any who fail to follow the high standards they have sworn to uphold must be held accountable. As we continue to gather the facts surrounding this horrific incident, I am hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted in a fair and timely manner.


"These tragedies exacerbate and inflict trauma on the community, and we must continue to foster healing and support for neighbors, loved ones, and families exposed to this pain."

To me, this seems like he is so sorry for the shitbag and thinks the police were in the wrong because they fired 96 shots to reed’s 11, though dick mentions nothing about the officer being shot.

The other senator, tammy duckworth, also sent condolences to reed’s family but at least she mentions the officer. “
saying, "The video released today and the violence captured in it is shocking and disheartening. My thoughts are with the friends, family and loved ones of Dexter Reed as they continue to mourn his tragic death.


I'm also hoping for a full recovery of the Chicago Police officer who was shot during this incident, and I share the Mayor's view that attempting to murder a law enforcement officer must never condoned or excused.


"As the investigation into this horrible incident continues, we must allow it to play out fairly and responsibly. As that happens, we must also refocus our efforts to bolster investments in comprehensive crime prevention initiatives, enhance efforts to keep illegal firearms off the streets and strengthen” I cut off the rest in the pic I took.




Pretty much, I am sick of politicians placating the families of shitheads for votes. duckface wants to remove illegal guns from the community-well, bitch-reed had an illegal gun that is now removed from the streets yet you still pander to his family and the community seeking votes. Know I am just guessing here, but I imagine had reed been white, nothing would come of this, no one would care, and these senators would never know nor care. Would they send condolences to the family if they weren’t trying to turn this into the next floyd
 
toasty said:
doesn't that make him an enemy of your enemy and thus your friend?

Also you'll have to give me some more background, I can't keep up with these slimy little centipedes as they scurry about and have missed this one
Click to expand...
Dan was coaching cohan, that's all you need to know
 
Honestly I can't pick just one. There a bunch of assclowns that are unique in their own ways.

For a while though I gotta give it to George Santos. Holy fuck man.
 
idrankyourbeer's maid said:
Dan was coaching cohan, that's all you need to know
Click to expand...
ooops I got you mixed up with I drank your beer who I thought changed his av

But your the guy that lost that bet with him and I guess yo figured out how to change your name,,,,,

Good for you for paying your debts it's more than our senators do
 
nhbbear said:
Oh man, so many. However, I am going to go with my most recent, Dick(head) Durbin of Illinois. Why? Because he recently spoke out about a police shooting. He sent condolences to the shitbag’s family, yet did not acknowledge the police officer that was shot by said shitbag. I currently have a thread going on people attacking police and this has been the hottest aspect of that thread.

This guy, dexter reed, was pulled over and while police are trying to get him to open his doors because he is acting shady with tinted windows, he shoots one of the officers, turning his arm to mush. The officer return fire(96 shots) killing him. He was such a sweet boy his family said, yet in 2021, he attacked his mom and uncle with a knife. His uncle shot him in th face, blinding his one eye. Of course, the uncle called the police shooting murder-it’s only ok to shoot dexter if you are family!!



Anyway, dick condemned the violence and seemed to put the onus on police while sending thoughts and prayers to the family. “
"The violence in this video is shocking. My heart goes out to Dexter's family and friends, who are grieving the loss of his young life."


"Our law enforcement officers protect and serve their communities with honor and courage and face many risks, but any who fail to follow the high standards they have sworn to uphold must be held accountable. As we continue to gather the facts surrounding this horrific incident, I am hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted in a fair and timely manner.


"These tragedies exacerbate and inflict trauma on the community, and we must continue to foster healing and support for neighbors, loved ones, and families exposed to this pain."

To me, this seems like he is so sorry for the shitbag and thinks the police were in the wrong because they fired 96 shots to reed’s 11, though dick mentions nothing about the officer being shot.

The other senator, tammy duckworth, also sent condolences to reed’s family but at least she mentions the officer. “
saying, "The video released today and the violence captured in it is shocking and disheartening. My thoughts are with the friends, family and loved ones of Dexter Reed as they continue to mourn his tragic death.


I'm also hoping for a full recovery of the Chicago Police officer who was shot during this incident, and I share the Mayor's view that attempting to murder a law enforcement officer must never condoned or excused.


"As the investigation into this horrible incident continues, we must allow it to play out fairly and responsibly. As that happens, we must also refocus our efforts to bolster investments in comprehensive crime prevention initiatives, enhance efforts to keep illegal firearms off the streets and strengthen” I cut off the rest in the pic I took.




Pretty much, I am sick of politicians placating the families of shitheads for votes. duckface wants to remove illegal guns from the community-well, bitch-reed had an illegal gun that is now removed from the streets yet you still pander to his family and the community seeking votes. Know I am just guessing here, but I imagine had reed been white, nothing would come of this, no one would care, and these senators would never know nor care. Would they send condolences to the family if they weren’t trying to turn this into the next floyd
Click to expand...
96 shots! Jesus fellas save some ammo for the next POS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
Elections As the house of reps turns
2
Replies
25
Views
774
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,671
Messages
55,643,918
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top