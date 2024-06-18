  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What scene from a movie or TV show still haunts you?

I don't think it still haunts me, but it did for awhile because it had quite a indelible impact on me when I was a kid.

But the Robocop attempted rape scene haunted me. I felt horrified about that scene.

And for TV it still haunts a bit today just the intro of Unsolved Mysteries. I know it's not necessarily a scene but the shows intro is very creepy, especially the music.



 
