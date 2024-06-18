What scene from a movie or TV show still haunts you?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I don't think it still haunts me, but it did for awhile because it had quite a indelible impact on me when I was a kid.
But the Robocop attempted rape scene haunted me. I felt horrified about that scene.
And for TV it still haunts a bit today just the intro of Unsolved Mysteries. I know it's not necessarily a scene but the shows intro is very creepy, especially the music.
