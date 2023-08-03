What really happened to Tony Ferguson?

Bearknuckle said: He was on a big win streak. He was touted as the guy to beat Khabib. His mythical submissions off his back, his wild striking and imanari rolls.



So many people jumped off his war wagon. But the thing was there were sooo many of you hardcore mma fans that legit believed he could've beat khabib. Even khabib respected his skills. So what happened between the potential khabib fight to where we are now. Injuries? Age? Mental? Bad luck? Could this have happened to anyone?

I think that Tony really fell off after he broke his leg.if you watched his fights closely, you may have observed that he no longer was able to tip kick or kick as hard after the leg break, he was no where near as effective with his scrambles, take Downs, lateral movement, and his ground game was really compromised because he was not able to effectively use his leg.After the leg break, tony made a critical mistake of coming back too early and causing permanent damage to his knee. Tony is too tough for his own good and should have taken a year or more to properly rehab the knee, instead of going against medical advice and putting too much strain on his still heeling leg.He kept winning for a while but was relying on pure toughness and hype. I believe over time, he lost his edge because he was no longer training as hard or as efficiently due to the compromised knee.I believe The broken knee started the downfall.