What really happened to Tony Ferguson?

Bearknuckle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2014
- Messages
- 10,428
- Reaction score
- 9,879
He was on a big win streak. He was touted as the guy to beat Khabib. His mythical submissions off his back, his wild striking and imanari rolls.
So many people jumped off his war wagon. But the thing was there were sooo many of you hardcore mma fans that legit believed he could’ve beat khabib. Even khabib respected his skills. So what happened between the potential khabib fight to where we are now. Injuries? Age? Mental? Bad luck? Could this have happened to anyone?
