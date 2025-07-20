  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What random item do you miss from any restaurant?

I just ordered pizza for first time in awhile, and it got me thinking about things I haven’t seen since I was a kid. I remember CiCis pizza used to have these chocolate breadsticks. It was just their garlic bread, but without all that and some like chocolate pudding or sauce whatever over it and sometimes it had powdered sugar ( not needed) and now all they have are these cheap ass stale brownies.
IMG_1523.jpeg

Also another would be the original chicken crispers from Chili’s. Literally all I would get there as a kid with that beer battered breading. Then I go last year for first time in forever , and he brings out those basic ass tenders. I was “ nah it’s fine” I just asked for my cup of gravy and he also said they don’t have white gravy anymore either and I can get honey mustard or ranch smh. Luckily, their honey mustard was always good and would get it instead of gravy sometimes
 
There used to be a place called Wild Noodles. I think they only had a handful of locations, nation wide.

One dish was Spicy Asian Mac N Cheese. They also had a dessert called S'mores Wontons. Both were great.
 
There used to be a place called Wild Noodles. I think they only had a handful of locations, nation wide.

One dish was Spicy Asian Mac N Cheese. They also had a dessert called S'mores Wontons. Both were great.
I need to google what Asian Mac n cheese even is. Sounds delish though
 
Chili's really fucked up when they got rid of the awesome blossom.

Now I have to go to outback and order the bloomin onion, which is the same thing but a far less cool name. If Chili's isn't going to use the name they should be forced to give it to outback.
 
I rarely eat out these days, but I used to like going to Friendly's. Coffee Fribble and Reese's Piece's sundae. One time i got two grilled cheese with double fries, coffee Fribble and a Reese's Piece's sundae, also with coffee ice cream. Surprised i didn't shit the bed that night.
 
There was a local Chinese restaurant near me growing up that had the best chicken fried rice. They shut down my senior year, a few other Chinese restaurants tried coming in after but just wasn't the same.


Kfc potato wedges. We had a kfc/Taco Bell combo, id get those and the chalupa meal. Miss the hell out of those
 
There was a local Chinese restaurant near me growing up that had the best chicken fried rice. They shut down my senior year, a few other Chinese restaurants tried coming in after but just wasn't the same.


Kfc potato wedges. We had a kfc/Taco Bell combo, id get those and the chalupa meal. Miss the hell out of those
Man those potato wedges were the shit! I would get them with taco bell cheese sauce. Last time I went to a Taco Bell when I was drunk off my ass some months ago. I was always a fan of the chalupas and taco. That bitch is now almost 15$ these dsys
 
There was (is) a restaurant at Bondi Junction called 'Kelly's'. It used to be a great night out. All the food was great but for me my fav was snails served in garlic and cheese sauce.
It was a great place for a night with friends and a heap of drinks. Especially if you got a table overlooking Sydney harbour. I bet it would be an expensive night out now.

Western Sydney used to have Lone Star steak houses and I also had a lot of good times there. I used to love their chicken tenders with some cheesey sauce.

Chilis was also great but I can't remember what I used to have there apart from their steaks with their own unique flavouring. I don't think Australia has Chilis anymore.

Good times.
 
Everything from Wendy’s in the 90’s

wendys-1990s-early-2000s-v0-o0x6yyerpvt81.jpg
 
