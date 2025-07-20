What random item do you miss from any restaurant?

I just ordered pizza for first time in awhile, and it got me thinking about things I haven’t seen since I was a kid. I remember CiCis pizza used to have these chocolate breadsticks. It was just their garlic bread, but without all that and some like chocolate pudding or sauce whatever over it and sometimes it had powdered sugar ( not needed) and now all they have are these cheap ass stale brownies.Also another would be the original chicken crispers from Chili’s. Literally all I would get there as a kid with that beer battered breading. Then I go last year for first time in forever , and he brings out those basic ass tenders. I was “ nah it’s fine” I just asked for my cup of gravy and he also said they don’t have white gravy anymore either and I can get honey mustard or ranch smh. Luckily, their honey mustard was always good and would get it instead of gravy sometimes