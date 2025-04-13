What piece of advice would have changed a fighter's career?

Chandler lost the last years of his prime trying to get Conor in the cage. With the passage of time, we know how that turned out for him and he desperately needed John Titor to show up to say one of two things:



1. You need to argue with all your might to convince the UFC to let you fight someone else because this bout is never going to happen.



2. You need to put on the best acting job of your life, training in secret, while publicly acting like your personal life is falling apart, you may have a crippling illness, you're not training, you don't even have the will to fight any more, and are terrified of raging Irish douchebags with fake personalities.



What careers would you change, Sherbros?