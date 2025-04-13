What piece of advice would have changed a fighter's career?

Chandler lost the last years of his prime trying to get Conor in the cage. With the passage of time, we know how that turned out for him and he desperately needed John Titor to show up to say one of two things:

1. You need to argue with all your might to convince the UFC to let you fight someone else because this bout is never going to happen.

2. You need to put on the best acting job of your life, training in secret, while publicly acting like your personal life is falling apart, you may have a crippling illness, you're not training, you don't even have the will to fight any more, and are terrified of raging Irish douchebags with fake personalities.

What careers would you change, Sherbros?
 
To Frank Mir: the details of intricacies of moves he's never even heard of, isn't going to be enough.

To Chael Sonnen(R): just coast in the 5th, dude.
 
Lee Murray. Probably should have put the drugs down after escaping to Morocco. Would have had more money than he knew what to do with and his freedom. Now he has probably about 5 years before the game of funding his buried treasure picks back up.
 
There is or at least was a tremendously entertaining video about it.

Frank "I'm working on the intricacies of maneuvers Brock doesn't even know the name of"

Cut to Brock vs frank 2

"Brock is pinning frank down and ramming his fist in Frank's face

Frank "the intricacies of ...:

"Oh man Brock is donkey Kong smashing the shit out of Frank's head"


"I'm mastering the intricacies...."

"Frank is bleeding all over the place, Brock is just mauling him"
 
I don't think you know how looking back in time works. We know more about the business than anyone back then.
 
jeff7b9 said:
There is or at least was a tremendously entertaining video about it.

Frank "I'm working on the intricacies of maneuvers Brock doesn't even know the name of"

Cut to Brock vs frank 2

"Brock is pinning frank down and ramming his fist in Frank's face

Frank "the intricacies of ...:

"Oh man Brock is donkey Kong smashing the shit out of Frank's head"


"I'm mastering the intricacies...."

"Frank is bleeding all over the place, Brock is just mauling him"
omg I dearly hope someone posts it in this thread, I never saw that and it sounds amazing
 
Jose Aldo. Connor has no gas tank, be cautious early and take him into the deep water.

Late Edit- Chuck you have a tell. You open your eyes really wide before you throw a bomb and Rashad knows it..
 
I would tell Shane Carwin to pace himself against Brock and I would introduce him to TJ Dillashaw's nutritionist.
 
Me too. It was very funny and clever use of juxtaposition.

(slowed down Mir voice)

"Moves Brock doesn't even know the names of. Hahaha."

(Rogan)

"Brock is grabbing Frank's armpit and slamming those lunchbox meat Fists into Frank's face, he's gotta get out of there!
Frank's face is BUSTED UP."
 
Chuck Liddell: "Hey Chuck, we know you are a sniper with fantastic hand speed. Maybe you should raise your hands just a little for defense. You know, in case your reflexes slow down or you meet someone else with exceptional timing and speed. Protect that chin."

Jose Aldo: "Hey Jose, remember that you can be a systematic assassin. You know, like what you did to Faber. Don't rush things and foster that ass-clown onto the world anymore. Retire him do to leg injuries."
 
