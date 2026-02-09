What percentage of the World's population is Smart & What percent is the World Dumb?

There’s 8.2 billion people. But obviously we don’t know the exact number



Let’s assume that there’s one person who’s the exact median for iq.*



What number does he represent as a fraction of the world population?



I got 1.21951e-10 on a calculator



now we have to find the world population without him and express that as a fraction



The rest of the population excluding the dude who’s exactly in the middle——- 1 minus (1.21951e-10)



That gives us 0.999999999878049





Half of that population is smarter then our guy, and half are dumber



This means that (.5 x 0.999999999878049 ) works for both values



.4999999999390245 are smarter then average



.4999999999390245 are dumber then average











*If the total world population is an even number then you would use two people as the median instead of one but that does not have a statically significant impact