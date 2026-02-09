  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What percentage of the World's population is Smart & What percent is the World Dumb?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
21,216
Reaction score
9,572
When Facebook was exposed for selling your personal information to 3rd parties and practically anyone that paid for an ad, it seemed like a large majority of people were okay with that as long as they could communicate with their friends and family.

Now some popular apps/sites are requiring you to scan your id and submit them along with your personal information, and a photo of your face which could easily get exploited by hackers.

Discord headlined the news today requiring age verification & id requirements to be submitted.
www.theverge.com

Discord will require a face scan or ID for full access next month

Age verification for all.
www.theverge.com www.theverge.com


Is the average person aware that your identity could easily be stolen online, or is it just a small minority of the world's population aware of this?
 
Last edited:
magaidiots.gif
 
There’s 8.2 billion people. But obviously we don’t know the exact number

Let’s assume that there’s one person who’s the exact median for iq.*

What number does he represent as a fraction of the world population?

I got 1.21951e-10 on a calculator

now we have to find the world population without him and express that as a fraction

The rest of the population excluding the dude who’s exactly in the middle——- 1 minus (1.21951e-10)

That gives us 0.999999999878049


Half of that population is smarter then our guy, and half are dumber

This means that (.5 x 0.999999999878049 ) works for both values

.4999999999390245 are smarter then average

.4999999999390245 are dumber then average





*If the total world population is an even number then you would use two people as the median instead of one but that does not have a statically significant impact
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
International In the midst of a military recruitment crisis, Trump admin/Secretary Hegseth are banning shaving waivers for troops with skin irritation/scar issues
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,204
Messages
58,424,344
Members
176,034
Latest member
Screamer

Share this page

Back
Top