What percentage of the World's population is Smart & What percent is the World Dumb?

When Facebook was exposed for selling your personal information to 3rd parties and practically anyone that paid for an ad, it seemed like a large majority of people were okay with that as long as they could communicate with their friends and family.
Now some popular apps/sites are requiring you to scan your id and submit them along with your personal information, and a photo of your face which could easily get exploited by hackers.
Discord headlined the news today requiring age verification & id requirements to be submitted.
Is the average person aware that your identity could easily be stolen online, or is it just a small minority of the world's population aware of this?
Discord will require a face scan or ID for full access next month
Age verification for all.
www.theverge.com
Is the average person aware that your identity could easily be stolen online, or is it just a small minority of the world's population aware of this?
