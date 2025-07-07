What occupation/people do you admire the most?

Intermission

Intermission

I admire the creativity of music creators. The ones who actually made their own tunes....

I have no idea where their inspiration comes from to produce anything at all, let alone a full song. I think it's the ultimate expression of creativity.


Who do you admire the most?
 
That's by no means one of the most important and therefore number one admirable job out there....
 
I admire Gigacardio for attempting to tune you up, TS.

(That's a music reference for you in addition to a joke. I'll see myself out.)
 
Excuse me, are you telling me who I should admire?
Yes when you don't have your priorities straight to this extent! There is such a thing as right and wrong you know.
You seem to not be very self aware.
 
So TS sees herself as the Tiny Dancer..
 
