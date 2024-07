method115 said: Die Hard 2 is horrible. When I rewatched the series like a year or two ago I forgot how bad it is. Also #3 would be considered woke garbage by todays standards but I love it. Click to expand...

#3 dealt with the racial crap perfectly."you don't like me cause I'm white"By the end of the movie Sam Jackson got over his hatred towards white people and moved on.Perfect.We need more of these cop buddy Lethal Weapon/Die Hard/Beverley Hills Cop movies now more than ever.