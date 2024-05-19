Rumored What next?

Outside of the rematch for Usyk we have Parker. Arslanbek looked like he's being lined up for a money grab but struggling. Joshua is back in the running with 2 nos and 1 yes is still yes.

Biggest super fight at HW is Joshua v Fury and the trajectory right now makes this doable.

Agit is floating around in the middle claiming a recent victory over someone bumped ahead due to foresaid money reasons. In fairness to Arslanbek that was a pretty big leap up the charts.
 
Why in the absolute fuck are you even mentioning Arslanbek. Kabayel destroyed him and sent him back to regional non televised Canada cards.

Next is obviously the contracted rematch in October. If Fury for whatever reason fails to show up they'll have Zhang vs Wilder winner as back up opponent for Usyk.
 
Badr Hari said:
Why in the absolute fuck are you even mentioning Arslanbek. Kabayel destroyed him and sent him back to regional non televised Canada cards.

Next is obviously the contracted rematch in October. If Fury for whatever reason fails to show up they'll have Zhang vs Wilder winner as back up opponent for Usyk.
no reason I can think of. No promotional value in that fight at all. Just think they are Russin him a to prevent em Crimeanariver.
 
Theres potential for Fury, Usyk, or both to retire. Any of which would drastically change the dynamic of the division. The best fight that can be made irrespective of that would be AJ vs the Wilder-Zhang winner, which would ideally be Zhang since Wilder is allergic to making negotiations work.
 
Parker clowned Wilder and then won a close one over Zhang, he deserves a shot.
 
Wouldn't blame Usyk for having a break or even retiring since he has reached the pinnacle. In which case Fury v AJ will surely happen.
 
