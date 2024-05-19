PBAC
Outside of the rematch for Usyk we have Parker. Arslanbek looked like he's being lined up for a money grab but struggling. Joshua is back in the running with 2 nos and 1 yes is still yes.
Biggest super fight at HW is Joshua v Fury and the trajectory right now makes this doable.
Agit is floating around in the middle claiming a recent victory over someone bumped ahead due to foresaid money reasons. In fairness to Arslanbek that was a pretty big leap up the charts.
