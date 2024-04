with Dana White confirming the Grasso/Shev trilogy, what do you think is next for Manon?she said that she would be okay with waiting until after #TUF32 to fight the winner of the Shevchenko v Grasso trilogy for the title, but she also says she’d be open to fighting Maycee Barber for an interim belt until then.Should she sit tight and wait for the shot? fight Maycee or try her luck at 135?