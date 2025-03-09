What Next For Alex? Move Up To HW Or Rematch?!

If you're so sure Ank is going to beat Alex a second time why are you so intent on having it in Abu Dhabi? Just incase it's a close fight and he can get a home cooked decision? fuck offwith that shit.He just to Ank who had to come into hostile territory in Ramadan.
Do the rematch in Abu Dhabi, if Alex wants one. Would be fun to watch Ank beat him again and reduce him to more tears.
Rematch if Alex wants it. Abu Dhabi fight would be cool. Ank deserves it after his run since the Yan fight.
Dude couldnt beat Jan. Of course he can be beaten.Ank can be beaten, but Alex has to be more proactive in a rematch. I think HW would be bad for Alex, but he is getting older and wouldn't have to cut weight.
Move to HW for what? He just showed he can get outstruck and be neutralised for 25 mins if you pressure him. He wouldn't beat ANYONE in the HW top 15.Last time he lost, he moved up..
Move up to HW and fight vs Ciryl would be a banger..
However a rematch would sell..
Thoughts?
I truly believe the hype of Ank's wrestling put fear into Alex making him passive to commit fully.Move to HW for what? He just showed he can get outstruck and be neutralised for 25 mins if you pressure him. He wouldn't beat ANYONE in the HW top 15.
He listened too much to "Ank couldnt take Jan leg kicks". Then Ank actually could take Poatan leg kicks, and Alex got lost lolMaybe do a rematch and actually come to fight
No clue what his gameplan was. It was terrible though
Way too concerned with the takedown.
