What Next For Alex? Move Up To HW Or Rematch?!

Last time he lost, he moved up..
Move up to HW and fight vs Ciryl would be a banger..

However a rematch would sell..

Thoughts?
 
He just to Ank who had to come into hostile territory in Ramadan.

Do the rematch in Abu Dhabi, if Alex wants one. Would be fun to watch Ank beat him again and reduce him to more tears.
 
The bigger achievement would be to move to HW just to try and become the first fighter to win belts in 3 different divisions.
 
He just to Ank who had to come into hostile territory in Ramadan.

Do the rematch in Abu Dhabi, if Alex wants one. Would be fun to watch Ank beat him again and reduce him to more tears.
If you're so sure Ank is going to beat Alex a second time why are you so intent on having it in Abu Dhabi? Just incase it's a close fight and he can get a home cooked decision? fuck offwith that shit.
 
Ank can be beaten, but Alex has to be more proactive in a rematch. I think HW would be bad for Alex, but he is getting older and wouldn't have to cut weight.
 
They will 100% do the rematch. They love to hand out immediate rematches and Pereira is one of their biggest names. Plus the rematch sells itself.
 
He just to Ank who had to come into hostile territory in Ramadan.

Do the rematch in Abu Dhabi, if Alex wants one. Would be fun to watch Ank beat him again and reduce him to more tears.
Rematch if Alex wants it. Abu Dhabi fight would be cool. Ank deserves it after his run since the Yan fight.
 
Rematch. They've given it to less deserving champions. Izzy's bum ass got to fight Dricus for doing fuck all, keep the shenanigans going.
 
Ank can be beaten, but Alex has to be more proactive in a rematch. I think HW would be bad for Alex, but he is getting older and wouldn't have to cut weight.
Dude couldnt beat Jan. Of course he can be beaten.
 
Last time he lost, he moved up..
Move up to HW and fight vs Ciryl would be a banger..

However a rematch would sell..

Thoughts?
Move to HW for what? He just showed he can get outstruck and be neutralised for 25 mins if you pressure him. He wouldn't beat ANYONE in the HW top 15.
 
he doesn't have the chin for HW. tai tuivasa would put him on a stretcher.
 
Pereira lost before and rebounded. UFC will make a rematch, since there is no other worthy LHW contender right now.
 
Move to HW for what? He just showed he can get outstruck and be neutralised for 25 mins if you pressure him. He wouldn't beat ANYONE in the HW top 15.
I truly believe the hype of Ank's wrestling put fear into Alex making him passive to commit fully.

He has no worry w/ Ciryl in that.
 
Rematch, and don't go to fucking Australia mid camp

Also bring in the Feliz brothers and have them make Alex work going backwards. The shots and counters were there Alex just got used to fighting going forward and couldn't pull the trigger when the opportunities were there.
 
Maybe training actually throwing punches i steady of staring contest.
 
