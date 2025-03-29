What new slang words do you dislike?

What are some newer slang words or phrases you don't like?

Someone I know always says "fam". "I'm having dinner with the fam" instead of just saying "family". Sounds kind of forced to shorten such a simple word. It also just sounds weird. I can understand if you are texting real fast to shorten some words, but in speaking it just sounds odd.

Also "lit" and cooked".
 
Cant say I dislike any slang, even the new terms. I used slang in high school and what not but then I grew up.

Same with racial slurs, those are changing over time too. But people who use racial slurs sound uneducated, even the people that use the ones that apply to themselves do too.
 
You can just make stuff up in return

Claunch is my favorite thing to call someone and I made it up.

Dirty claunch.
 
Rizz and whatever youngsters say these days

Also bro has always bothered me like im not your brother cunt lol
 
Hate when kids call their parents brah or bro. "Ok Boomer" is retarded because Gen Z doesn't understand how old Boomers are supposed to be. Rizz and No Cap is stupid. But the new one I hate is Goofy. Using incorrect use of the word and grammar. Not "He is goofy, or he is acting goofy". But "He a goofy." "You a goofy bro".
 
What the sigma. I don't know where it comes from, but my daughter says this one a lot. I told her she sounds retarded and to just say what the hell instead.
 
They're verbal fads that almost always disappear. Remember pwned, flamer, NOT, etc?

Now im.more annoyed with softeners to evade algorithms. Corn, SA, delete, these are fucking bullshit....bullshit = gaslit
 
