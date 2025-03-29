What new slang words do you dislike?

Eusung
What are some newer slang words or phrases you don't like?
Someone I know always says "fam". "I'm having dinner with the fam" instead of just saying "family". Sounds kind of forced to shorten such a simple word. It also just sounds weird. I can understand if you are texting real fast to shorten some words, but in speaking it just sounds odd.
Also "lit" and cooked".
