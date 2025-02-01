We all piss and moan about whichever president is in office. We all complain about social issues or the economy.



Typically all of this vitriol is aimed toward whichever party we don’t like.



My question for you all is, irrespective of political party, which measures do you look for to determine if a president is successful or not?



My five are:



- Real Wage Growth: Defined as the increase in wages adjusted for inflation, reflecting changes in the purchasing power of workers earnings over time. It is calculated by taking the nominal wage growth (the percentage increase in wages before inflation) and subtracting the inflation rate.



- Net Illegal Immigration: Defined as the difference between the number of people entering a country unlawfully and those leaving or being removed over a given period. It accounts for unauthorized border crossings, visa overstays, and other forms of illegal entry, minus deportations, voluntary departures, and adjustments to legal status.



- GDP growth: Defined as the percentage increase in a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) over a specific period, typically measured quarterly or annually. It indicates how much the economy has expanded or contracted and is a key indicator of economic health.



- Real Adjusted Job Creation: The net number of jobs created in an economy after adjusting for factors such as population growth, workforce participation rates, inflationary effects, and seasonal fluctuations. It provides a more accurate measure of whether job growth is keeping pace with economic and demographic changes.



- Adversarial Dominance: Refers to the strategic state in which one entity, such as a nation, maintains a superior position over an opponent or rival in a competitive or conflict-driven environment. This dominance can manifest in various domains, including military power, economic influence, technological superiority, or strategic positioning.



What are your measures?