What meals are highest Satiety ?

So boiled potatoes are on top of the satiety index,I like to combine them with meat like chicken breast

I tried this egg protein scone idea and it failed miserably flour just seems to fail, get absorbed too easily, so Im going to try turkey mince boiled potatoes a bit crushed together (not totally mash potato more like chewed boiled potato) and some whey powder in there too olive oil, egg white or gelatin, all mixed together, with lea n Perrins and a stock cube, maybe compact it , it may fail again but this composite way of thinking has to work eventually, it has to beat boiled spuds and meat on a plate

Ah some burgers are so filling so meat ball style recipes may be a winner

So meatballs and some burgers are bread crumbs egg and mince (not advocating beef)

So mince, egg, whey protein, wholemeal bread crumbs?

Mince, egg, dried potato, whey protein, bread crumbs?

Mince, egg, crushed nuts, whey protein, bread crumbs?


OK GUYS SO WHICH MEALS FILL YOU UP THE MOST?
 
So for my potato idea u probably dont want to make it brown, its bad enough mixing clumpy potatoes meat and egg compacted without also coloring the whole thing brown (so light color stock cube)

But i think the mince meat balls is a better version of it anyway and a better start to something even more effective after experimentation

So meat balls/mince egg burger and boiled spuds as a meal is probably boss so far

(red meat gives u ars cancer so turkey mince made nicer with nuts or seasoning is recommended) for the burger bread crumbs on the outside
 
