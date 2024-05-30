What makes you think that Costa won't do to strickalnd what he did to Romero?

J

justmark

Romero even had a massive KO threat and also a takedown threat, which strickland has none of these. Costa will likely just overwhelm Strickland by coming forward and throwing hooks combinations. He will catch strickland against the fence sooner and later and knock him out. Strickland can't fight when someone puts pressure on him. Once Dricus started to put pressure on strickalnd in round 3, he was beating up sean and took over the fight. Costa hits harder than Dricus and has better boxing. This is easy money.
 
Because he hasn't fought with that style since the Romero fight, and he was gassed 1.5 rounds in, and won a decision.

This fight is 5 rounds, it's reasonable to think if he fights like he did vs Romero and he doesn't get the finish, he will again be gassed at 1.5 rounds, and Strickland will then drown his ass.
 
completely different styles lol.

Romero is a power-puncher who paces himself and explodes once a round to avoid gassing out.

Strickland is pure volume and doesn't have a lot of power.

Strictly technically, Sean is more technical than both Costa and Romero but has less power.
 
I know this is MMA math, but seeing Costa knocked out by Izzy, and seeing Strickland beat the crap out of Izzy for 5 rounds, makes me doubt Costa's chances.
 
That was 5 years ago. He didn't look great in his only win since then. Strickland is far more skilled but if Costa can land power shots he may confuse the judges in some rounds
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I know this is MMA math, but seeing Costa knocked out by Izzy, and seeing Strickland beat the crap out of Izzy for 5 rounds, makes me doubt Costa's chances.
Click to expand...
You always seem upset that Izzy got more famous and loved than Jones.
 
Costa was never the same after that fight cause he teared off his biceps that day. And then after surgery it happened again during training. He became gun shy and started to rely more on kicks. He lost quite a bit of power after those injuries

I think that affected him more than Izzy breaking his confidence
 
If you think that is what is going to happen put some money down
 
Maybe the fact that that was almost 4 years ago? Maybe because he's went 1-3 since then with his only win being a decision against Luke Rockhold. Idk. I'm just spitballing here...

Costa melts under Strickland's pressure imo
 
Costa recently and after his last fight against Whittaker promised to go back to his origins like the pressure fighter he was.

Let's see if this time he delivers or not.
 
