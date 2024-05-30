What makes you think that Costa won't do to strickalnd what he did to Romero?

Romero even had a massive KO threat and also a takedown threat, which strickland has none of these. Costa will likely just overwhelm Strickland by coming forward and throwing hooks combinations. He will catch strickland against the fence sooner and later and knock him out. Strickland can't fight when someone puts pressure on him. Once Dricus started to put pressure on strickalnd in round 3, he was beating up sean and took over the fight. Costa hits harder than Dricus and has better boxing. This is easy money.