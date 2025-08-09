  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What makes DDP so confident in his TDD this time around?

Not saying he shouldn't believe in himself, it's all good - but after Till, Brunson and Whittaker successively took him down it's been two years of fighting
strikers only, and there he just had to defend one takedown attempt from Adesanya who tried to prove some point, after he got taken down himself.

This is what strikes me as odd, that now when not spending any time on this in the octagon for a while, he wants to give a percentage of his purse
to his next opponent for any landed TD - a guy who has proven to be a far better wrestler than Till, Brunson and Whittaker.

What outside of him successfully denying Izzy once could have made him this confident, in that area of the game? It makes you wonder if they
truly have grinded wrestling non-stop for two years while accepting fights with strikers? What's your take here, does it all make sense to you?
 
cartoon physics and plot armor
FLqRN1f.gif
 
He has said himself that he expects to get taken down but he also expects to get back up and keep making Chimmy work
 
