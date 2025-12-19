I started a couple weeks ago. This one feels different brehs… I’ve been here before. Plus, I cleaned up my diet











—- already being in the habit of eating healthy



It’s a lot easier to go and do your store runs and you just get the same food but less of it. Whole wheat bread.. 2% milk… rice cakes.. rice.. chicken.. yogurt… candy and some snacks late at night. Won’t lie.



—— sleep



Cutting with bad sleep.. you will lose muscle and risk injury.:



It’s kind of how I determine the caloric deficit —- what’s the least I can eat and not have it affect my sleep?





—- being ahead of schedule



It’s a beautiful thing. You’re not rushing to get lean before summer



This means you can take a couple weeks off to manage injury..



Eat at maintenance and try to hit your PRs



Or go really slow when you got shit to deal with.



Concurrently —- I don’t look bad so I’m not desperately trying to lose weight





—- extra creatine.. more carbs less fat



For size and glycogen



—- low sodium



Lean your face out in th next two days. Replace 500 calories with rice no seasoning.



Training —- tbd but bodybuilder style



Want to maximize my training volume, and hit every muscle from multiple angles/exercises





My whole strategy is to maximize how I look and feel during the cut. None of that “man just wait till I can bulk again!”. Muhfucka I just bulked.



As far as my specific plan…. currently at 213. Down from almost 220… will cut for 2.5 more months… eat at small surplus in March… cut for 2 more months after that