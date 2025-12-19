  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Diet/Fasting What makes an easy cut?

I started a couple weeks ago. This one feels different brehs… I’ve been here before. Plus, I cleaned up my diet





—- already being in the habit of eating healthy

It’s a lot easier to go and do your store runs and you just get the same food but less of it. Whole wheat bread.. 2% milk… rice cakes.. rice.. chicken.. yogurt… candy and some snacks late at night. Won’t lie.

—— sleep

Cutting with bad sleep.. you will lose muscle and risk injury.:

It’s kind of how I determine the caloric deficit —- what’s the least I can eat and not have it affect my sleep?


—- being ahead of schedule

It’s a beautiful thing. You’re not rushing to get lean before summer

This means you can take a couple weeks off to manage injury..

Eat at maintenance and try to hit your PRs

Or go really slow when you got shit to deal with.

Concurrently —- I don’t look bad so I’m not desperately trying to lose weight


—- extra creatine.. more carbs less fat

For size and glycogen

—- low sodium

Lean your face out in th next two days. Replace 500 calories with rice no seasoning.

Training —- tbd but bodybuilder style

Want to maximize my training volume, and hit every muscle from multiple angles/exercises


My whole strategy is to maximize how I look and feel during the cut. None of that “man just wait till I can bulk again!”. Muhfucka I just bulked.

As far as my specific plan…. currently at 213. Down from almost 220… will cut for 2.5 more months… eat at small surplus in March… cut for 2 more months after that
 
This ain’t an easy cut. My instinct is to just get it done. I can’t put in good work on a calorie deficit.. I look deflated even with anabolics. So fuck it.. why waste time?

Once I get down to 200 I will slow the cut down though. That’s a promise. This is just temporary
 
Honestly, this sounds dialed in and way more sustainable than most cuts. The sleep-first approach is smart and underrated, and being ahead of schedule changes everything mentally. You're cutting from a place of control, not panic, which usually means better muscle retention and fewer dumb decisions. Diet looks realistic too—nothing extreme, just consistent. I also like the maintenance breaks and slow pacing when life or injuries pop up. That's how people actually stay lean long term. If you keep prioritizing how you feel and perform, the look will follow. This doesn't read like a crash cut at all.
 
SehagEvez said:
Honestly, this sounds dialed in and way more sustainable than most cuts. The sleep-first approach is smart and underrated, and being ahead of schedule changes everything mentally. You're cutting from a place of control, not panic, which usually means better muscle retention and fewer dumb decisions. Diet looks realistic too—nothing extreme, just consistent. I also like the maintenance breaks and slow pacing when life or injuries pop up. That's how people actually stay lean long term. If you keep prioritizing how you feel and perform, the look will follow. This doesn't read like a crash cut at all.
I’m cutting pretty extreme right now. Doing 4 more months of this shit.

I don’t think I’d lose enough weight with the slow and healthy approach. I still have almost 30 pounds to lose (180 15% bf target)

Some things you just can’t let go.. I will bulk and blast until I hit 200 pounds lean. So for right now… like you said I gotta get my sleep on track.. stay healthy.. reduce anabolic load. Cause if I’m blasting and bulking for 6 months, I need to give my body a rest
 
I think you are addicted to cutting and bulking. I personaly never believed it but it was a big deal in bodybuilding. I think you like to torture yourself to prove to yourself that you are giving it your all.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I’m cutting pretty extreme right now. Doing 4 more months of this shit.

I don’t think I’d lose enough weight with the slow and healthy approach. I still have almost 30 pounds to lose (180 15% bf target)

Some things you just can’t let go.. I will bulk and blast until I hit 200 pounds lean. So for right now… like you said I gotta get my sleep on track.. stay healthy.. reduce anabolic load. Cause if I’m blasting and bulking for 6 months, I need to give my body a rest
you're 5'7 being 180 lean is plenty of muscle maybe aim for 190 if you insist just calm down
 
