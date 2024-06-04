Dana should prove himself to be a better businessman than Vince McMahon, lead by example, and step in to fight Chandler. Vince McMahon used to wrestle in big PPV events tooIt's deep into IFW as well? Max vs Chandler for BMF title? but it'd ruin Topuria vs Holloway. Alex vs Jiri 2?
2nd cancelled PPV card possibly?
I love that fight, but is it main-event worthy? Sounds more like a solid co-main #1 contender fight. Plus i doubt the Saudi's would allow it.id move khamzat vs whitaker to UFC 303
DDP vs Izzy has alot of steam behind it though and its in Austrailia..Dricus vs Strickland II.
DDP wanted to fight in May, but in all likelihood the UFC had a fight with Izzy penciled in for 305 in Aus.
But screw that, Strickland is the man you helicopter in at short notice, he don't give a fuck.
The fans want a good fight, let them eat steak if they can't have flake.
Dana should cut Conor and tell him “it was just business”.It's deep into IFW as well? Max vs Chandler for BMF title? but it'd ruin Topuria vs Holloway. Alex vs Jiri 2?
2nd cancelled PPV card possibly? Outside of MVP/Garry, card is not too great
View attachment 1046443
Dricus vs Strickland II.
DDP wanted to fight in May, but in all likelihood the UFC had a fight with Izzy penciled in for 305 in Aus.
But screw that, Strickland is the man you helicopter in at short notice, he don't give a fuck.
The fans want a good fight, let them eat steak if they can't have flake.
DDP flies to whatever country he's fighting in like 20 days before to acclimate. I doubt he'd take a title defense on this short of notice.
There is no saving, they are gonna have to give everyone their money back and start selling from scratch when a new main is announced, no one in the sport commands Conor ticket prices.
Hm, i know obviously it doesn't command Conor ticket prices, but Jiri vs Alex 2 you dont think is good enough to headline?This is where the UFC not really having any stars will bite them.
There is no replacement that will make fans happy, especially ones that bought tickets.
This was the Conor card. Whether people wanted him to win or lose, people were buying this event for him.
303 is more than 20 days away
Lol, just seems unrealistic to put a short notice fight with two guys as far away from the fight location as possible. I'd watch it, but I think dricus is too calculative to take a risk like that.
Max vs. Someone like charles for the bmf belt seems more likely to me
Sure, but usually saving the card means that a new main pleased everyone and all was right in the world, in this case the card is ruined without Conor and budget and projections wise it would basically become a completely new event, there is no saving this for the UFC.Hm, i know obviously it doesn't command Conor ticket prices, but Jiri vs Alex 2 you dont think is good enough to headline?
They can probably salvage the card with it even if they offer partial refunds. Have Chandler fight vs Buckley, Burns or Brady in Co-main