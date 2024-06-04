Media What Main Event Would SAVE UFC 303 If Conor Mcgregor Pulls Out?

It's deep into IFW as well? Max vs Chandler for BMF title? but it'd ruin Topuria vs Holloway. Alex vs Jiri 2?

2nd cancelled PPV card possibly? Outside of MVP/Garry, card is not too great

GPG3osKaEAAVN1Y.jpg
 
Black9 said:
It's deep into IFW as well? Max vs Chandler for BMF title? but it'd ruin Topuria vs Holloway. Alex vs Jiri 2?

2nd cancelled PPV card possibly?
Dana should prove himself to be a better businessman than Vince McMahon, lead by example, and step in to fight Chandler. Vince McMahon used to wrestle in big PPV events too

You know even Roy Jones Jr respects the hands of Dana White. Chandler don't want none of that smoke.

B8WS_88CEAAhUnc.jpg
 
Dricus vs Strickland II.

DDP wanted to fight in May, but in all likelihood the UFC had a fight with Izzy penciled in for 305 in Aus.

But screw that, Strickland is the man you helicopter in at short notice, he don't give a fuck.

The fans want a good fight, let them eat steak if they can't have flake.
 
Lycandroid said:
id move khamzat vs whitaker to UFC 303
I love that fight, but is it main-event worthy? Sounds more like a solid co-main #1 contender fight. Plus i doubt the Saudi's would allow it.

Siver! said:
Dricus vs Strickland II.

DDP wanted to fight in May, but in all likelihood the UFC had a fight with Izzy penciled in for 305 in Aus.

But screw that, Strickland is the man you helicopter in at short notice, he don't give a fuck.

The fans want a good fight, let them eat steak if they can't have flake.
DDP vs Izzy has alot of steam behind it though and its in Austrailia..

I think the best choice i heard so far is Jiri vs Alex 2. They don't cut too much weight either.
 
Siver! said:
Dricus vs Strickland II.

DDP wanted to fight in May, but in all likelihood the UFC had a fight with Izzy penciled in for 305 in Aus.

But screw that, Strickland is the man you helicopter in at short notice, he don't give a fuck.

The fans want a good fight, let them eat steak if they can't have flake.
DDP flies to whatever country he's fighting in like 20 days before to acclimate. I doubt he'd take a title defense on this short of notice.
 
This is where the UFC not really having any stars will bite them.

There is no replacement that will make fans happy, especially ones that bought tickets.

This was the Conor card. Whether people wanted him to win or lose, people were buying this event for him.
 
fortheo said:
DDP flies to whatever country he's fighting in like 20 days before to acclimate. I doubt he'd take a title defense on this short of notice.
303 is more than 20 days away

Chandler v Buckley would be fire. Does Buckley have a fight coming up? They posted a free fight on YouTube of his earlier today. You get the added bonus of Buckley and DC going at it too.
 
Pechan said:
There is no saving, they are gonna have to give everyone their money back and start selling from scratch when a new main is announced, no one in the sport commands Conor ticket prices.
OldBoy91 said:
This is where the UFC not really having any stars will bite them.

There is no replacement that will make fans happy, especially ones that bought tickets.

This was the Conor card. Whether people wanted him to win or lose, people were buying this event for him.
Hm, i know obviously it doesn't command Conor ticket prices, but Jiri vs Alex 2 you dont think is good enough to headline?

They can probably salvage the card with it even if they offer partial refunds. Have Chandler fight vs Buckley, Burns or Brady in Co-main
 
Siver! said:
303 is more than 20 days away

<Fedor23>
Lol, just seems unrealistic to put a short notice fight with two guys as far away from the fight location as possible. I'd watch it, but I think dricus is too calculative to take a risk like that.

Max vs. Someone like charles for the bmf belt seems more likely to me


*Edit* i read it as DDP vs. Izzy. My bad. Maybe they could make ddp vs. Strickland 2 indeed
 
fortheo said:
Lol, just seems unrealistic to put a short notice fight with two guys as far away from the fight location as possible. I'd watch it, but I think dricus is too calculative to take a risk like that.

Max vs. Someone like charles for the bmf belt seems more likely to me
I hope they stick a title fight in there. Alex-Jiri would certainly do, too, which seems to be the consensus sensible pick.

We're probably getting Chandler vs Kamaru though lol
 
Black9 said:
Hm, i know obviously it doesn't command Conor ticket prices, but Jiri vs Alex 2 you dont think is good enough to headline?

They can probably salvage the card with it even if they offer partial refunds. Have Chandler fight vs Buckley, Burns or Brady in Co-main
Sure, but usually saving the card means that a new main pleased everyone and all was right in the world, in this case the card is ruined without Conor and budget and projections wise it would basically become a completely new event, there is no saving this for the UFC.
 
