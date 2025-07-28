  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

History What made WW2 the most cinematic thing that ever happened?

FléauDeDieu

FléauDeDieu

Le Parrain
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 8, 2019
Messages
663
Reaction score
718
I'm serious when I say this, it's like a Michael Bay movie that actually happened in real life.
It had all these vastly competing ideologies and large than life charismatic leaders as the main characters.
The battles, the alliances, the fate of the world hanging in the balance - it's like something Spielberg or George Lucas would come up with if they wanted a breezy billion dollar franchise on the fly.
Even the ending to it was pure cinema - The deadliest war in history brought to an end with mankind's deadliest weapon yet (Hiroshima/Nagasaki).

Raising_the_Flag_on_Iwo_Jima%2C_larger_-_edit1.jpg

Raising_a_flag_over_the_Reichstag_-_Restoration.jpg

f929bfc2-c40d-4f03-9622-d226f6570c73.jpg

Atomic_bombing_of_Japan.jpg

1024px-The_USS_Arizona_%28BB-39%29_burning_after_the_Japanese_attack_on_Pearl_Harbor_-_NARA_195617_-_Edit.jpg

960px-UN_Fight_for_Freedom_Leslie_Ragan_1943_poster.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,736
Messages
57,621,551
Members
175,774
Latest member
Rosencrantz

Share this page

Back
Top