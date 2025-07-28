FléauDeDieu
Le Parrain
Aug 8, 2019
663
718
I'm serious when I say this, it's like a Michael Bay movie that actually happened in real life.
It had all these vastly competing ideologies and large than life charismatic leaders as the main characters.
The battles, the alliances, the fate of the world hanging in the balance - it's like something Spielberg or George Lucas would come up with if they wanted a breezy billion dollar franchise on the fly.
Even the ending to it was pure cinema - The deadliest war in history brought to an end with mankind's deadliest weapon yet (Hiroshima/Nagasaki).
