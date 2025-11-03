Prefect
What long term economic benefit has Trump provided to the public? What programs or policies has he implemented has or will lead to beneficial economic changes long after his presidency for the regular man? I see tax cuts but majority of the tax cuts are for the wealthy and corporations, which historically disproportionally paid for middle class programs with their tax dollars. Cutting taxes for them basically is cutting programs for poorer people that they got near for free. His tariff talk screwed over soybean farmers in 2018 and is throwing industries into recession currently. For someone who was elected impart due to being a "great businessman", I am at a complete loss as to what he has done for the regular man.