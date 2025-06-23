Social What kind of Male Physique Women find Attractive

E

ezikel315

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 13, 2025
Messages
22
Reaction score
21
This showed up on my youtube feed and I found it interesting.

Most guys probably think a guy who looks more jacked and ripped would be attractive to women, but according to this poll, more women think the guy below looks better with the dad bod than when when he's shredded. Another notable factor is that it seems more men responded to the poll and most men think the guy looks better when he's ripped.

Suggesting that men care more about men's bodies than women do. I always figured women don't care about how ripped a guy is as much as guys think they do, but I didn't think they would actually prefer a guy who's less ripped.

NP-fx0KEra4OaP4XckZkGiJUT6ttIC-XCHE6EcQOzXyFMaU3bIkEsJsRDaamp4hxxr9rr5aFu1lhlFM=s640-c-fcrop64=1,00000000ffffffff-rw-nd-v1


XePgZhduNJZ3Wzq2hlhm5whfpAfjQbnPHwYz5o-NBJ-qVzUsCC1IaoDF-dbYt6HL4NGPdvU6VPo1DA=s640-c-fcrop64=1,00000000ffffffff-rw-nd-v1
 
I'm not surprised with the results. Dad bods are big now with women.

To be honest he looked better before. He wasn't that fat and his face is not as gaunt looking now because he lost the weight and gained muscle.

He even has a more receded hairline after he muscled up.
 
Now show us the 7% who voted "after" versus the remainder who voted "before".
My Mum would vote before. My very beautiful wife would vote after.
 
In the pic on the right, he looks short and small. In the pic on the left, he doesn't. It's really that simple.

People are overthinking things. Almost no woman wants a man who is the same size or smaller than she is. It's not about 'dad bods', it's about looking small (even with the better muscle definition) in the pic on the right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
The five male hobbies that women find least attractive.
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
4K
Brom Bones
Brom Bones

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,357
Messages
57,466,828
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top