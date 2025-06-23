This showed up on my youtube feed and I found it interesting.
Most guys probably think a guy who looks more jacked and ripped would be attractive to women, but according to this poll, more women think the guy below looks better with the dad bod than when when he's shredded. Another notable factor is that it seems more men responded to the poll and most men think the guy looks better when he's ripped.
Suggesting that men care more about men's bodies than women do. I always figured women don't care about how ripped a guy is as much as guys think they do, but I didn't think they would actually prefer a guy who's less ripped.
