What kind of fighter would it take to beat Topuria?

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Banned
Banned
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
6,746
Reaction score
17,120
Topuria is a beast.

KO power, high fight IQ, wrestling, BJJ… this dude seemingly has it all.

Which begs the question. Who or what type of fighter is it going to take to beat him?

As of right now I don’t see anyone in FW or LW being able to beat him (Perhaps maybe Arman).
 
He has to be bigger than Ilia in higher weight division... perhaps - Islam?
 
Last edited:
Having a good chin is a must cause he can even ko Max. Also need to have really good striking defense. And just well rounded game in general as Ilia is a really good grappler too not only a striker which lots of people often forget.

Topuria really seem to be susceptible to kicks. Max was really successful with body kicks and leg kicks. Ilia was limping after his octagon interview.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Something about Islam makes me think he will wilt.

Topuria only gets better as the fight goes on and withstand the initial onslaught… I just don’t see Islam surviving once Topuria starts putting the pressure on him.
Click to expand...
But I wonder how good is Topuria's wrestling? Will he defend well against Islam on the ground? Cause Islam is physically stronger of the two & has edge in wrestling too.
 
Red Lantern said:
Having a good chin is a must cause he can even ko Max. Also need to have really good striking defense. And just well rounded game in general.

Topuria really seem to be susceptible to kicks. Max was really successful with body kicks and leg kicks. Ilia was limping after his octagon interview.
Click to expand...
Wasn’t Max’s leg more compromised? His lead leg was dark red.
 
User9992 said:
But I wonder how good is Topuria's wrestling? Will he defend well against Islam on the ground? Cause Islam is physically stronger of the two & has edge in wrestling too.
Click to expand...
I was thinking about that too… but I think Topuria’s lean forward at the hip style and lower center of gravity due to shorter height will make him very hard to take down by Islam.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Wasn’t Max’s leg more compromised? His lead leg was dark red.
Click to expand...
Yeah but the point still stand. Ilia was limping too. No telling whose leg was gonna be more messed up if the fight goes on and no one was finished.
 
I believe that good footwork and cardio (the ability to keep moving for 25 minutes) nullifies a lot of what most fighters bring to the table.
You can't hit, TD, etc... what you can't see.
 
Red Lantern said:
Yeah but the point still stand. Ilia was limping too. No telling whose leg was gonna be more messed up if the fight goes on and no one was finished.
Click to expand...
From what I remember (I watched the fight twice) Topuria was beating the shit out of Max’s leg more than his were taking a beat. He was getting jabbed more but in return he was delivering a lot of low kicks to slow down Max so he could trap him against the wall later.
 
Diego Lopes has KO power of his own. He loves fighting in the pocket and so far has shown a hell of a chin. As for the ground fighting, his submission grappling is extremely dangerous.
He's not the better striker but he doesn't have to be. Ilia certainly looks like the superior fighter but to answer your question, Lopes looks like he has enough tools to beat him.
 
AmonTobin said:
Diego Lopes has KO power of his own. He loves fighting in the pocket and so far has shown a hell of a chin. As for the ground fighting, his submission grappling is extremely dangerous.
He's not the better striker but he doesn't have to be.
Click to expand...
Judging from his last few fights his fight IQ just isn’t there.

I don’t think he’s a championship level fighter yet but I agree he is tough and has power.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Judging from his last few fights his fight IQ just isn’t there.

I don’t think he’s a championship level fighter yet but I agree he is tough and has power.
Click to expand...
I agree on the feet the fight IQ is not the same and the striking skill is not the same. I really like his chances though. You replied before I added my disclaimer at the end.
 
Someone like him but younger faster and stronger.


That person will come but it'll be 3 or 4 years..... hell, could even 5 years.

If illa is smart, he will fight as often as he can and big as big a legacy as possible while he's young. He can very easily pass jose aldo, because Jose was always kinda lazy when it came to fighting often.
 
Evloev has a chin as well and can drag a fight into deep waters but he doesn't have enough punching power and has let far too many fighters inferior to Ilia go the distance in precarious decision losses.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
From what I remember (I watched the fight twice) Topuria was beating the shit out of Max’s leg more than his were taking a beat. He was getting jabbed more but in return he was delivering a lot of low kicks to slow down Max so he could trap him against the wall later.
Click to expand...
He def did more damage to Max. But if you ever rewatch it again, look at Ilia post fight. He is limping when he is walking to the locker with his wife.

AldoStillGoat said:
Judging from his last few fights his fight IQ just isn’t there.

I don’t think he’s a championship level fighter yet but I agree he is tough and has power.
Click to expand...
Yeah I agree with this. Don't see anyone in FW beating him so far when looking at the roster.
 
Red Lantern said:
Yeah but the point still stand. Ilia was limping too. No telling whose leg was gonna be more messed up if the fight goes on and no one was finished.
Click to expand...

Ilia threw a shitload of super hard calf kicks, they suck to eat, but they also suck to throw. Can easily leave yourself limping after a fight after having thrown all of those.
 
Red Lantern said:
Topuria really seem to be susceptible to kicks. Max was really successful with body kicks and leg kicks. Ilia was limping after his octagon interview.
Click to expand...

Topuria is short, so he's more susceptible to leg kicks. He was dropped by Jai Herbert at 155 lbs, so he could easily get beat up there. Height is going to be an issue for him at 155, so his chances of losing up there are pretty big. At 145, it doesn't matter as much because the taller guys are skinny/lankier and he'll have a strength advantage against them.

I think if he loses, he's probably dropped and finished with a head kick at 155.
 
usernamee said:
Ilia threw a shitload of super hard calf kicks, they suck to eat, but they also suck to throw. Can easily leave yourself limping after a fight after having thrown all of those.
Click to expand...
He was limping on the left leg, not the right one which he throws kick from.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Nausicaa
N
AMAZINGUFC
Topuria will beat Makhachev if they fight
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC
SteveColdStone
145 has perhaps the strongest run of champions ever. How far do you think Topuria can go?
Replies
6
Views
161
tritestill
tritestill
MarioLemieux
Isn't Holloway kind of a stylistic nightmare for Topuria?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
PFLTAKEOVER
PFLTAKEOVER
Rapa
Ilia topuria vs max holloway
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
4K
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,249
Messages
56,438,167
Members
175,219
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top