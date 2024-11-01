What kind of fighter would it take to beat Topuria?

AldoStillGoat
Topuria is a beast.
KO power, high fight IQ, wrestling, BJJ… this dude seemingly has it all.
Which begs the question. Who or what type of fighter is it going to take to beat him?
As of right now I don’t see anyone in FW or LW being able to beat him (Perhaps maybe Arman).
