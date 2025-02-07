  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What kind of casual are you?

Can someone make a poll out of this?
 
polls are somewhat fucked right now unfortunatley until they fix the forum

I am somewhere in between
"Watched UFC 1 Live!"
and
Pride Never Die!

First UFC was UFC 5.
You could call my Era the "Blockbuster era" if anything lol
 
Friend lived across from VHS rental place. Started with kung fu movies graduated to faces of death and had to watch the banned and illegal UFC tapes.
I was at 31, BJ's first fight in ufc. I live in NJ, so no reason to go to the airport....
Used to pirate satellite TV. Watched all of Pride ppv for free.
 
I don't know where I belong. I'm like a pre tuf newb where I started like a year before that show dropped. Saw it go from still underground to the huge deal all the way to not caring any more at all.
 
I watched UFC 1 on a PPV descrambler, before that it was Tyson PPVs. Huge Pride fan, and I totally trained UFC bro. Loved watching Bork Lazer feed Mir strawberries and McNuggets getting choked like a gazelle. Smoked weed all day and JRE by night, all day.


But nah, man... Skittles O'Malley is where I draw the line
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
Where's the option for "Karate forum shitposter to cope with heart broken by favorite fighters fossilizing?"
 
3 years from 20 on here pretty casual I'd say. Best karate forum there is WAR Sherdog now with the non-shitty mobile version only took 5 weeks.
 
I saw Anderson maul Leben and was hooked. Where does that put me?
 
I started watching regularly 5 years ago when I got bored of watching football(soccer).

Before that, I watched a handful of fights every year during the Conor-era. Jones vs Gus 1 was the very first fight card I watched.
 
Watched UFC 43 live. Saw a guy named Vitor Belfort give another guy named The Beastman a giant vag on his forehead. I was hooked then. Joined some website called Sherdog a year or so later (my handle was 'The Phenom'). Been hooked since then.
 
You forgot the biggest casual audience in the planet
 
