What kind of canvas will be on display @ 300?

The Goofather said it would be blue for some god forsaken reason but lets get real he was probably having a crack at the media.

They already had gold colored canvas for 200 so it would be a bit redundant. So I wonder if they really would do something different besides the normal shitty sponsor littered canvas.

My vote is and I know they did before for the Yair vs KZ card but lets go with a throwback

The original ufc logo on a black canvas would be pretty dope
1712897871839.png


What would you prefer the canvas color be this saturday?
 
I think it is going to be a Justine Kish style Canvas

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Ufc man always gets my vote. They should air the face the pain intros on the ppv as well (they still make them officially, but only played for the live crowd).
 
Dana already said it's gonna be blue, so it's gonna be the the pisswater that identifies as a beer, Bud Light blue octagon

s-l1200.webp
 
I think it'd be cool if where they usually have the names on the canvas that people bought they put the names of a bunch of legends of the sport instead.
 
If browsing Sherdog has taught me anything there will be no canvas.
 
