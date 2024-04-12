What kind of canvas will be on display @ 300?

Senbonzakura
Sakuraba- PrideFC Never Die!
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2011
- Messages
- 2,711
- Reaction score
- 925
The Goofather said it would be blue for some god forsaken reason but lets get real he was probably having a crack at the media.
They already had gold colored canvas for 200 so it would be a bit redundant. So I wonder if they really would do something different besides the normal shitty sponsor littered canvas.
My vote is and I know they did before for the Yair vs KZ card but lets go with a throwback
The original ufc logo on a black canvas would be pretty dope
What would you prefer the canvas color be this saturday?
They already had gold colored canvas for 200 so it would be a bit redundant. So I wonder if they really would do something different besides the normal shitty sponsor littered canvas.
My vote is and I know they did before for the Yair vs KZ card but lets go with a throwback
The original ufc logo on a black canvas would be pretty dope
What would you prefer the canvas color be this saturday?