What kind of canvas will be on display @ 300?

The Goofather said it would be blue for some god forsaken reason but lets get real he was probably having a crack at the media.They already had gold colored canvas for 200 so it would be a bit redundant. So I wonder if they really would do something different besides the normal shitty sponsor littered canvas.My vote is and I know they did before for the Yair vs KZ card but lets go with a throwbackThe original ufc logo on a black canvas would be pretty dopeWhat would you prefer the canvas color be this saturday?