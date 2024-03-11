What kind of a card is UFC on ESPN: Ribas vs. Namajunas ?

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas | MMA Event | Tapology UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, March 23, 2024 with 13 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.

Here is the full card, per Tapology:Amanda Ribas vs Rose NamajumasJustin Tafa vs Karl WilliamsLuis Pajuelo vs Fernando PadillaPeyton Talbot vs Cameron SaaimanEdmen Shabazyan vs AJ DobsonMontserrat Rendon vs Dariya ZheleznyakovaSteven Nguyen vs Jarno ErrensRicardo Ramos vs Julian ErosaTrey Ogden vs Kurt HolobaughMo Usman vs Mick ParkinIgor Severino vs Andre LimaStephanie Luciano vs Julia PolastriMiles Johns vs Cody GibsonThere are a couple of people I am not familiar with, although I have probably seen them fight in the Contender Series. I don't have a clear memory of Pajuelo, Severino, or Lima.Ribas vs Namajumas is a really good fight. I'd prefer if Ribas stayed at 115 but it's still fun matchmaking.Williams vs Tafa is an absolutely garbage co-main event, but Williams is actually pretty good. Not exciting at all, but effective.Talbot and Saaiman are both legit blue chip prospects. In a few years this fight could be a huge matchup. Right now it's weird, but should be entertaining.Last chance for ShahbazyanBoth Rendon and Zheleznyakova are legit W135 prospects. Whoever wins will have momentum in a very shallow division.Johns vs Gibson is a damn solid fight. Surprised it's on the early prelims.Luciano vs Polastri should be a fun action fight. Polastri is solid. Luciano is a good striker. Looking forward to it.Overall it's an unremarkable card, but it has the potential to be entertaining from start to finish. It's definitely not a card for filthy casuals though.