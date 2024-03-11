What kind of a card is UFC on ESPN: Ribas vs. Namajunas ?

Seems to be missing at least a fight or two, but it's pretty low in terms of name value. Lots of interesting prospects though.

That's to be expected, especially since they stacked 299 and 300.

It's a Fight Night. Will watch.
 
Here is the full card, per Tapology:

Amanda Ribas vs Rose Namajumas
Justin Tafa vs Karl Williams
Luis Pajuelo vs Fernando Padilla
Peyton Talbot vs Cameron Saaiman
Edmen Shabazyan vs AJ Dobson
Montserrat Rendon vs Dariya Zheleznyakova
Steven Nguyen vs Jarno Errens
Ricardo Ramos vs Julian Erosa
Trey Ogden vs Kurt Holobaugh
Mo Usman vs Mick Parkin
Igor Severino vs Andre Lima
Stephanie Luciano vs Julia Polastri
Miles Johns vs Cody Gibson


There are a couple of people I am not familiar with, although I have probably seen them fight in the Contender Series. I don't have a clear memory of Pajuelo, Severino, or Lima.

Ribas vs Namajumas is a really good fight. I'd prefer if Ribas stayed at 115 but it's still fun matchmaking.

Williams vs Tafa is an absolutely garbage co-main event, but Williams is actually pretty good. Not exciting at all, but effective.

Talbot and Saaiman are both legit blue chip prospects. In a few years this fight could be a huge matchup. Right now it's weird, but should be entertaining.

Last chance for Shahbazyan

Both Rendon and Zheleznyakova are legit W135 prospects. Whoever wins will have momentum in a very shallow division.

Johns vs Gibson is a damn solid fight. Surprised it's on the early prelims.

Luciano vs Polastri should be a fun action fight. Polastri is solid. Luciano is a good striker. Looking forward to it.

Overall it's an unremarkable card, but it has the potential to be entertaining from start to finish. It's definitely not a card for filthy casuals though.

SamuraiBro said:
Holy fk that might be one of the worst cards I’ve seen in a while
We had one just as bad with a much worse main event like a month ago:

And another one a week before that:

good fite nite card
 
This is how they afford stuff like 299 and still meet espn obligations I guess
 
This is the grist of the content-mill the UFC is running. It’s filler content they get a guaranteed 8 figures from ESPN for. They have no incentive to make lots of big matchups.

Expect more cards like this - they are semi-high level fights, they might be cool, if you are into fighting as a sport and not spectacle you can watch and enjoy (as long as you watch on delay and fast forward the dead time).
 
