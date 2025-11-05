  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion What keeps Trump from effectively serving the interests of ordinary people?

What keeps Trump from effectively serving the interests of ordinary people? I’m genuinely curious to hear everyone’s thoughts on why this seems to be a widely accepted view. From previous discussions, I know there’s some disagreement, but generally, people seem to agree that he doesn’t focus as much as he should on developing bills or policies that benefit regular citizens. He rarely works with Congress and, in fact, stated last week that “so much was in the big, beautiful bill that Congress didn’t need to do anything for the next four years.” Almost everything he does comes through executive actions. You’d think that with the GOP controlling the Senate, House, and White House, new and well-crafted legislation would be passed at a record pace but that hasn’t happened. What prevents Trump from being effective at creating policies and legislation directed toward ordinary people?
 
Seano said:
Is there a politician who "serves the interest of ordinary people" for real? Lots say they do but do they ever deliver on any promise?
I can't think of any.
There are degrees to this and Trump is, by far, the politician who cares the least about regular people. He is willing to let millions of Americans starve in hopes of scoring political ponts.
 
Damien Karras said:
There are degrees to this and Trump is, by far, the politician who cares the least about regular people. He is willing to let millions of Americans starve in hopes of scoring political ponts.
Well, that not really accurate but I will agree there's no one out there looking to help people like me.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
We had Clement Atlee but there haven't been many.

I suspect Bernie probably would.
Man, Bernie is probably the best example of what I was saying. Bernie has been in government longer than most of the posters on this forum have been alive and what has he ever ACTUALLY done that has benefited anyone? Rave about oligarchy? Get cucked by his own party?
 
Seano said:
Man, Bernie is probably the best example of what I was saying. Bernie has been in government longer than most of the posters on this forum have been alive and what has he ever ACTUALLY done that has benefited anyone? Rave about oligarchy? Get cucked by his own party?
Well he hasn't really been given the chance to do it has he. Unless he actually gets the power you can't say he wouldn't do anything with it.
 
Prefect said:
What keeps Trump from effectively serving the interests of ordinary people? I'm genuinely curious to hear everyone's thoughts on why this seems to be a widely accepted view. From previous discussions, I know there's some disagreement, but generally, people seem to agree that he doesn't focus as much as he should on developing bills or policies that benefit regular citizens. He rarely works with Congress and, in fact, stated last week that "so much was in the big, beautiful bill that Congress didn't need to do anything for the next four years." Almost everything he does comes through executive actions. You'd think that with the GOP controlling the Senate, House, and White House, new and well-crafted legislation would be passed at a record pace but that hasn't happened. What prevents Trump from being effective at creating policies and legislation directed toward ordinary people?
he wants to BE the president, he doesn't actually want to DO anything presidential.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Well he hasn't really been given the chance to do it has he. Unless he actually gets the power you can't say he wouldn't do anything with it.
He's one of the most powerful Senators in the country. He talks the talk and has never once walked the walk. What meaningful legislation has he penned? Literally the same talking points for the past 50 years and never delivered on a one. We have left and right, other than that they're all the same. They all work for their donors, who are not normal folks like you and me. The best you can hope for is that those donors may share some core values with you.

I can honestly think of maybe 2 or 3 senators or congressmen who actually put their people first. That's far a few between.
 
Seano said:
He's one of the most powerful Senators in the country. He talks the talk and has never once walked the walk. What meaningful legislation has he penned? Literally the same talking points for the past 50 years and never delivered on a one. We have left and right, other than that they're all the same. They all work for their donors, who are not normal folks like you and me. The best you can hope for is that those donors may share some core values with you.

I can honestly think of maybe 2 or 3 senators or congressmen who actually put their people first. That's far a few between.
To be fair I don't know enough about US politics on that level to be able to know what Bernie has done for Vermont so I'll concede and keep my Clement Atlee.
 
Damien Karras said:
There are degrees to this and Trump is, by far, the politician who cares the least about regular people. He is willing to let millions of Americans starve in hopes of scoring political ponts.
The kind of person to take a vaccine while telling others they don't need it and watch them die.... maybe
 
He’s probably a psychopath. Therefore he has no concerns for anyone other than himself, believes himself superior to others, is impulsive and cruel, and doesn’t feel remorse or guilt. He’s literally the worst type of person to be a public servant, and this shows in basically every action he takes. He’s conditioned his little minions to serve him, he doesn’t serve us.
 
Trump is a 3rd generation trust fund baby. Plus he is sundowning so he only cares about his Elite buddies and grifting.
I find it hilarious The Rubes convinced themselves Trump is some hero for the common man. The Rubes only like Old Pussy Neck because he dog whistles racism.
 
How many narcissistic sociopaths born into power and privilege do you know that have any idea about the lives of "ordinary" people? The man(and I use that term loosely) is a greedy ham fisted pig with a god complex, he does not have the capacity to care about anyone but himself and those around him. Look how he's handling SNAP ffs, absolutely disgusting. And on that note I would suggest anyone here that's not a sociopath go donate whatever you can to your local food bank, going hungry sucks it's not something I'd wish on anyone, even the trumptards that voted for this mess.
 
