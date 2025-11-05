What keeps Trump from effectively serving the interests of ordinary people? I’m genuinely curious to hear everyone’s thoughts on why this seems to be a widely accepted view. From previous discussions, I know there’s some disagreement, but generally, people seem to agree that he doesn’t focus as much as he should on developing bills or policies that benefit regular citizens. He rarely works with Congress and, in fact, stated last week that “so much was in the big, beautiful bill that Congress didn’t need to do anything for the next four years.” Almost everything he does comes through executive actions. You’d think that with the GOP controlling the Senate, House, and White House, new and well-crafted legislation would be passed at a record pace but that hasn’t happened. What prevents Trump from being effective at creating policies and legislation directed toward ordinary people?