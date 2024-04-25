What jobs will be gone, what jobs will be safe? The future of AI

I was at another forum, dedicated to the rapid progress of AI and there's been several threads on there about what jobs will disappear in the very near future. The consensus was all the white collar jobs, all the office jobs will be gone. Jobs that have people sitting in front of a computer and a phone. 99% of all that will disappear. Realtors, office workers, editors, even programming, art, music, script writers, etc... mostly gone.
 
Did AI already steal accounting jobs?

1-31-6507f5bb2fae5__700.jpg
 
I highly doubt that AI can replicate the scummy behavior and the plumber cracks of HVAC repairmen
 
AI in its current form is vastly overrated.

Expect even more lawsuits to pop up because of its inaccuracies and because of copyright infringement.
 
Engineers have been using AI centric software for a long, long while. We get paid for reviewing and signing off on projects.

Middle road data input, customer service, etc...those are in the immediate crossbars

You can use this site based off the deliotte/Oxford U study to get broad strokes

Will Robots Take My Job?

Find out how susceptible your job is to computerisation
willrobotstakemyjob.com willrobotstakemyjob.com
 
I’m sure the more procedural, repetitive jobs will be the first to go. Then the slightly more complex and analytical followed by the rest.

And we will, as a society, be producing more than we ever have in history. In other words, we are expanding our production possibilities frontier while eliminating much of the labor that would go into producing goods.

So we have to, as a society, decide how we want all of that extra production to be distributed. Do we want to let the ultra wealthy, who own all the means of production, to take it all while the lower classes can’t even get jobs because the need for those jobs has been eliminated?

Or do we want to equitably distribute the extra production amongst all of the classes by way of universal basic income?

We need to choose the latter. But if I know people, we will choose the former. And there will be some serious problems.
 
In addition to the resource wars now going on for chips precious metals and oil add on a battle for AI Supremacy.

but if this is a possible fringe benefit, count me in.

05MACHINA2-articleLarge.jpg
 
My company is trying to find ways to implement AI to help assist people that do repetitive, time consuming tasks. This way they can free up their time to work on more important, meaningful projects. Maybe help us scale a bit so we don't have to keep hiring so many people as we grow. Its certainly not going to cause anyone to lose their job.

Besides, we already have worker shortages as it is due to low birth rate and participation rates.
 
This is true. But it is still capable of doing certain things.
It definitely won’t be taking over the arts and other creative endeavors as some have said. It’s basically a sophisticated predictive text algorithm. Let it try to write a decent movie. It won’t.
 
People have been saying chatbots were going to be the end of customer service jobs over ten years ago. Problem is people fucking hate chatbots and pick up the phone anyway to talk to a real person.
 
Well chatbots are limited to parameters and they don't learn. They are very much in the narrow AI realm. However they are magnets for slow drip data fills and eventually will inch closer to GAI. Which will be funny having a network of M2M interfacing about how annoying and reactive humans are as they filter their provisioning protocols.
 
