What jobs will be gone, what jobs will be safe? The future of AI

I’m sure the more procedural, repetitive jobs will be the first to go. Then the slightly more complex and analytical followed by the rest.



And we will, as a society, be producing more than we ever have in history. In other words, we are expanding our production possibilities frontier while eliminating much of the labor that would go into producing goods.



So we have to, as a society, decide how we want all of that extra production to be distributed. Do we want to let the ultra wealthy, who own all the means of production, to take it all while the lower classes can’t even get jobs because the need for those jobs has been eliminated?



Or do we want to equitably distribute the extra production amongst all of the classes by way of universal basic income?



We need to choose the latter. But if I know people, we will choose the former. And there will be some serious problems.