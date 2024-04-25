What jobs will be gone, what jobs will be safe? The future of AI

Bornstarch
I was at another forum, dedicated to the rapid progress of AI and there's been several threads on there about what jobs will disappear in the very near future. The consensus was all the white collar jobs, all the office jobs will be gone. Jobs that have people sitting in front of a computer and a phone. 99% of all that will disappear. Realtors, office workers, editors, even programming, art, music, script writers, etc... mostly gone.