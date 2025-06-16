What is your Zodiac sign and how do you get along with rival signs?

Intermission
I had a colleague who talked to me at lengths about how some Zodiac signs should stay away from each other, she swore to it. And had plenty of empirical evidence supporting it.
Being that we are quite open and expressive in here it would be fun to know which signs y'all carry.
Shoot!
