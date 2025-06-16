What is your Zodiac sign and how do you get along with rival signs?

I had a colleague who talked to me at lengths about how some Zodiac signs should stay away from each other, she swore to it. And had plenty of empirical evidence supporting it.

Being that we are quite open and expressive in here it would be fun to know which signs y'all carry.

Shoot!
 
My Mom is a Capricorn. One of the most obstinate, hard headed people I have ever met. Every woman Capricorn I've met was the same way.

Why?!!

P.s. I can sorta get along with any Zodiac sign, as long as it's not an asshole.
 
At the end of the day we spend a lot of our lives building an identity and since zodiacs are part of our culture people can often incorporate them into their personalities. Sort of like self fulfilling prophecies.
 
My Mom is a Capricorn. One of the most obstinate, hard headed people I have ever met. Every woman Capricorn I've met was the same way.

Why?!!
Yeah I had a boss who was one too. He was fairly young and had a silly side, but very guarded. could give very serious looks in the middle of casual conversation. He was never all-in on "funny".

Not my favorite sign to pall around with even though I liked him. When they mature they become very family oriented
 
Zodiac summaries are worded vaguely so everyone buys into the bs. Unless you’re a 13 year old girl it’s stupid to believe in.
 
Zodiac summaries are worded vaguely so everyone buys into the bs. Unless you’re a 13 year old girl it’s stupid to believe in.
No. There are fire signs (extraverted, happy,passionate) and water signs (introverted, moody, passive aggressive, ). This is not up to interpretation.
 
Yeah I had a boss who was one too. He was fairly young and had a silly side, but very guarded. could give very serious looks in the middle of casual conversation. He was never all-in on "funny".

Not my favorite sign to pall around with even though I liked him. When they mature they become very family oriented
The boss was a he?
Never had problems with dude capricorns.
 
Every single Lion I know has a fierce side. They can really bark. And they talk alot, almost always in a good mood. Great social qualities



Water signs I know like pisces - often moody, guarded. NO EXCEPTION. In my circle.
 
At the end of the day we spend a lot of our lives building an identity and since zodiacs are part of our culture people can often incorporate them into their personalities. Sort of like self fulfilling prophecies.
Not true. One way it shows very clearly is if you have a falling out.... Some Zodiac signs hold a grudge for years (maybe forever)whereas others are more forgiving. Like fire signs can be friends again in 3 months. The more "moody" signs can never forgive, at worst.

You can predict this is advance assuming the falling out isn't really serious.
 
