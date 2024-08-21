What is your top NON-p4p list?

Rank fighters in terms of absolute power. Assume anyone lower than HW doesn't cut weight for this
 
Peireira, Jiri, Ank, DDP, maybe Jan replace #6-10 for the top ten HWs.
 
Thread title is confusing. A non P4P list of fighters who have the most power? So fighters who have power but aren't P4P worthy?
 
Thread title is confusing. A non P4P list of fighters who have the most power? So fighters who have power but aren't P4P worthy?
Absolute power or ability as in, who's the strongest. No p4p factored into it. Who's the baddest man

Left it open ended as to whether people want to do current fighters, or all time (which can include current fighters, of course)
 
Peireira, Jiri, Ank, DDP, maybe Jan replace #6-10 for the top ten HWs.
I was going to say interesting, but now I'm not sure you mean the LHWs go first or replace #6-10 of the heavyweights. One is definitely less spicy :p I'm assuming the latter
 
