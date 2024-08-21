What is your top NON-p4p list?

GiganticMeat
Giganticus Meaticus, Shookologist, PhD
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2022
- Messages
- 952
- Reaction score
- 1,483
Rank fighters in terms of absolute power. Assume anyone lower than HW doesn't cut weight for this
Absolute power or ability as in, who's the strongest. No p4p factored into it. Who's the baddest manThread title is confusing. A non P4P list of fighters who have the most power? So fighters who have power but aren't P4P worthy?
I was going to say interesting, but now I'm not sure you mean the LHWs go first or replace #6-10 of the heavyweights. One is definitely less spicy I'm assuming the latterPeireira, Jiri, Ank, DDP, maybe Jan replace #6-10 for the top ten HWs.