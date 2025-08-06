  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

What is your single most unpopular MMA opinion?

What is your one MMA opinion which no one agrees with?
What do you truly believe that causes the most rustling of jimmies?
Remember, truly believe.
Mine?
Cain is more of a "What if?" than an all time great at HW, let alone the HW GOAT.

A shit gym culture with a grueling overtraining method absolutely and preventatively demolished Cain's knees and back, leading to a long period of inactivity and bout cancellations at the end of his career where he would have solidified his legacy with a Werdum rematch instead of his title reign consisting of him beating Brock then being better than Bigfoot and JDS for two years.

He comes back bald and gets blasted by Ngannou in 26 seconds with his knee blowing out (again), ending his career on a whimper, rather than a bang.
 
Khamzat has hands down the most underrated cardio in the UFC.
 
Does AKA have the rep of overtraining / sparring too hard?

Cormier had a long career. So did Khabib. Rockhold had a pretty long career overall, altho his chin was shot for the latter part of it. Islam's been healthy and active.

When I think of gyms that go too hard, I think of the Chute Boxe guys or the Blackzilians.
 
Prime Tito Ortiz would clear out the current 205 division.
 
Anyone over 200lbs shouldn't be proud of grappling accolades. Throw some hands and stop hugging
 
-Aspinall should have taken at least one fight before Jones vacated.
-Joanna Beat Zhang the first time.
 
