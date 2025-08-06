What is your single most unpopular MMA opinion?

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
What is your one MMA opinion which no one agrees with?
What do you truly believe that causes the most rustling of jimmies?
Remember, truly believe.
Mine?
Cain is more of a "What if?" than an all time great at HW, let alone the HW GOAT.
A shit gym culture with a grueling overtraining method absolutely and preventatively demolished Cain's knees and back, leading to a long period of inactivity and bout cancellations at the end of his career where he would have solidified his legacy with a Werdum rematch instead of his title reign consisting of him beating Brock then being better than Bigfoot and JDS for two years.
He comes back bald and gets blasted by Ngannou in 26 seconds with his knee blowing out (again), ending his career on a whimper, rather than a bang.
