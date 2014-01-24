  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What is your preferred kind of sneakers?

Lethal_Striker

Lethal_Striker

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
16,048
Reaction score
1,905
I used to for years only wear either Nike or Reebok's but in the last few years I've switched over to wearing Adidas type of shoes and honestly they're much more comfortable then the kinds I used to wear. Plus black sneakers are just more my style now then they used to be. I have a pair of Pumas also but those are more of my dress sneakers to wear I want to dress up more but not quite to the point of being formal. How about you?
 
nWdAsSQ.jpg
 
My everyday shoes are Reebok ATV's but when i go out i wear Jordans. Jordans are fucking uncomfortable but swag>>>>>comfort
 
airmax90holiday09.jpg


26 pairs and counting
 
adidas sneakers are my favorites esp the adidas superstar before
 
My feet are fairly flat so for running I wear asics.

For working out and just walking around I have a pair of Nike Free's that I really like.
 
rockylion said:
airmax90holiday09.jpg


26 pairs and counting
These kinda look like Geriatric Shoes, though. Take the colors away and put velcro on them and you'd see elderly people rockin these around assisted living communities.

To each their own... But still. I'm just surprised by the design.
 
I've never been a fan of Jordan's not only are they as expensive as hell but they're kind of ugly too, plus doesn't help that I don't like hightop sneakers. The designs are just so over the top they're kind of tacky, I like to keep it simple but still nice looking.
 
I have never owned a pair of sneakers that wasn't either Adidas or Nike.
 
If you think about it, Reebok doesn't really even have a style of their own they're basically wannabe Nike's.
 
I always wear some kind of trail running shoe cause I'm not a bitch who stays on the pavement. Brand varies. I've liked Nike, Solomon, Adidas, and several other more obscure brands.

26487_m.jpg
 
Bukowski82 said:
These kinda look like Geriatric Shoes, though. Take the colors away and put velcro on them and you'd see elderly people rockin these around assisted living communities.

To each their own... But still. I'm just surprised by the design.
I guess they look like that to some people because they have been around for ages. Still fit my feet the best and look pretty slick with jeans.
 
Sam Merlotte said:
I always wear some kind of trail running shoe cause I'm not a bitch who stays on the pavement.

26487_m.jpg
I have a hideous pair of brown trail running shoes that are the most comfortable pair of runners I've ever owned, my wife hates them though.
 
I'm wearing some low key Nike's right now. I don't like the kinds with colors popping all in your face unless they're running shoes.

What kinds of shoes does a guy pushing 30 wear? It seems like everything is either made for younger kids or old people.
 
Sonny said:
I have a hideous pair of brown trail running shoes that are the most comfortable pair of runners I've ever owned, my wife hates them though.
They're the best. Most are GORE-TEX
 
Nike_Lunar_Eclipse_2_Men_Red_05.jpg


I replaced the red laces with white though because red on red sorta sucks.
 
