What is your pick for the worst moment in WWF/E history?

Austin's heel turn at Wrestlemania 17 is my number one pick
What about you guys?
It was the worst moment ever in company history, then what came with it afterwards
I mean it made perfect sense if you were actually paying attention at the time.It was the worst moment ever in company history, then what came with it afterwards
No it didn't and even Austin regrets it to this dayI mean it made perfect sense if you were actually paying attention at the time.
"I need to beat you, Rock. I need to beat you more than anything you can imagine. I will do whatever it takes, by any means necessary, to once again become World Wrestling Federation champion. With all due respect."No it didn't and even Austin regrets it to this day
Instead of actually lying, why don't you do some research instead? Austin himself has said he regretted the heel turn and the whole thing on his podcast"I need to beat you, Rock. I need to beat you more than anything you can imagine. I will do whatever it takes, by any means necessary, to once again become World Wrestling Federation champion. With all due respect."
"Mr McMahon, Mr McMahon. How shocking was it to see your estranged wife Linda stand up out of her wheelchair?"
"You want shocking? You want...shocking? By the end of the night...I'll...give you shocking."
And Austin only regrets not stunning Vince that night. He loved turning heel and forming the Two Man Power Trip with HHH.
Instead of actually lying, why don't you do some research instead? Austin himself has said he regretted the heel turn and the whole thing on his podcast
Here's a clip of him saying it but continue lying.
It never made any sense at all, he had no reason to turn heel and joining Triple H and then team "alliance was even worse
Instead of actually lying, why don't YOU do some research instead?
That clip I posted still stands because he said it himself that he regrets the heel turn so you can try and twist it and fit it into your own narrative if you want but the man himself said it.
A dumb post tbh
I guess you know more than Steve Austin... Always love it when a fan can't rebuttal something when concrete evidence was posted.
HHH pedigreed him, waited 25 seconds to cover him, and still got the 1 2 3.HHH going over Booker T.
That was a chase that had no resolution, and where the racist heel just won 'cause reasons.
I guess you think you know more than Steve Austin. Hence why you're either a previous ban or an alter.I guess you know more than Steve Austin... Always love it when a fan can't rebuttal something when concrete evidence was posted.
Then he posts an article that says nothing about Austin loving the heel turn loool but sure
A typical "alt account" comment when someone was proven wrong.I guess you think you know more than Steve Austin. Hence why you're either a previous ban or an alter.
You replied immediately without even watching the clip or reading the excerpt from JR's book. lolz
A Peter Fitzpatrick article?A typical "alt account" comment when someone was proven wrong.
Unlike you I never claimed to know more than Steve Austin but the man said it himself that he regrets the whole heel turn so I don't understand why you're crying about this when he has said it for years. Do you want him to take it back and say he "supposedly" loved it when he didn't so it can fit your own made up story?
Stone Cold Steve Austin: 2001 heel turn was the one fail of his WWE careerStone Cold was the no.1 guy in the hottest period in the history of the industry but his heel turn in 2001 was a major fail.www.givemesport.com
"Austin himself has said he regrets the whole thing, wishing he had called an audible at WrestleMania after judging the crowd reaction."
Yawn... Boring, first Austin's own mouth from his podcast isn't credible and now this...A Peter Fitzpatrick article?