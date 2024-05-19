What is your pick for the worst moment in WWF/E history?

"I need to beat you, Rock. I need to beat you more than anything you can imagine. I will do whatever it takes, by any means necessary, to once again become World Wrestling Federation champion. With all due respect."



"Mr McMahon, Mr McMahon. How shocking was it to see your estranged wife Linda stand up out of her wheelchair?"

"You want shocking? You want...shocking? By the end of the night...I'll...give you shocking."



And Austin only regrets not stunning Vince that night. He loved turning heel and forming the Two Man Power Trip with HHH.