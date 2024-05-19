What is your pick for the worst moment in WWF/E history?

George Wells losing to Jake Roberts at Wrestlemania 2. Master G was my favorite
 
Vince interviewing Melanie Pillman on live TV 24 hours after Brian's death
Rikishi running over Austin "for the Samoan people"
Stephanie on live TV two days after 9/11 comparing it to her dad's steroid trial
the Katie Vick saga
HHH beating Booker clean at WM19 despite all the racist remarks in the buildup
Taker being kidnapped by Muslims the same day as the 7/7 London bombings
The entire Nexus stable running away just a week after their debut from...Santino Marella
Austin's final match no longer being against Rock but against some fat indy dork
 
Jay Crawford said:
No it didn't and even Austin regrets it to this day
"I need to beat you, Rock. I need to beat you more than anything you can imagine. I will do whatever it takes, by any means necessary, to once again become World Wrestling Federation champion. With all due respect."

"Mr McMahon, Mr McMahon. How shocking was it to see your estranged wife Linda stand up out of her wheelchair?"
"You want shocking? You want...shocking? By the end of the night...I'll...give you shocking."

And Austin only regrets not stunning Vince that night. He loved turning heel and forming the Two Man Power Trip with HHH.
 
My Spot said:
Instead of actually lying, why don't you do some research instead? Austin himself has said he regretted the heel turn and the whole thing on his podcast



Here's a clip of him saying it but continue lying.

It never made any sense at all, he had no reason to turn heel and joining Triple H and then team "alliance was even worse. I'm guessing you didn't witness Austin's prime from late 1996-1999
 
Jay Crawford said:
Instead of actually lying, why don't you do some research instead? Austin himself has said he regretted the heel turn and the whole thing on his podcast



Here's a clip of him saying it but continue lying.

It never made any sense at all, he had no reason to turn heel and joining Triple H and then team "alliance was even worse
Instead of actually lying, why don't YOU do some research instead?



It's a pretty broad question, but I'm guessing you're thinking of BIG moments, and not Mae Young giving birth to a hand.

HHH going over Booker T.

That was a chase that had no resolution, and where the racist heel just won 'cause reasons.

John Cena burying The Nexus.

Another creative decision that made no sense to anyone but the guy winning.
 
My Spot said:
Instead of actually lying, why don't YOU do some research instead?



That clip I posted still stands because he said it himself that he regrets the heel turn so you can try and twist it and fit it into your own narrative if you want but the man himself said it, what you posted said nothing about Steve and him supposedly enjoy turning heel as you claimed

A dumb post tbh
 
Jay Crawford said:
That clip I posted still stands because he said it himself that he regrets the heel turn so you can try and twist it and fit it into your own narrative if you want but the man himself said it.

A dumb post tbh
My Spot said:
I guess you know more than Steve Austin... Always love it when a fan can't rebuttal something when concrete evidence was posted.

Then he posts an article that says nothing about Austin loving the heel turn loool but sure
 
HereticBD said:
HHH going over Booker T.
That was a chase that had no resolution, and where the racist heel just won 'cause reasons.
HHH pedigreed him, waited 25 seconds to cover him, and still got the 1 2 3.

Jay Crawford said:
I guess you know more than Steve Austin... Always love it when a fan can't rebuttal something when concrete evidence was posted.

Then he posts an article that says nothing about Austin loving the heel turn loool but sure
I guess you think you know more than Steve Austin. Hence why you're either a previous ban or an alter.
You replied immediately without even watching the clip or reading the excerpt from JR's book. lolz
 
My Spot said:
I guess you think you know more than Steve Austin. Hence why you're either a previous ban or an alter.
You replied immediately without even watching the clip or reading the excerpt from JR's book. lolz
A typical "alt account" comment when someone was proven wrong.

Unlike you I never claimed to know more than Steve Austin but the man said it himself that he regrets the whole heel turn so I don't understand why you're crying about this when he has said it for years. Do you want him to take it back and say he "supposedly" loved it when he didn't so it can fit your own made up story?

www.givemesport.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 2001 heel turn was the one fail of his WWE career

Stone Cold was the no.1 guy in the hottest period in the history of the industry but his heel turn in 2001 was a major fail.
www.givemesport.com www.givemesport.com

"Austin himself has said he regrets the whole thing, wishing he had called an audible at WrestleMania after judging the crowd reaction."
 
Jay Crawford said:
A typical "alt account" comment when someone was proven wrong.

Unlike you I never claimed to know more than Steve Austin but the man said it himself that he regrets the whole heel turn so I don't understand why you're crying about this when he has said it for years. Do you want him to take it back and say he "supposedly" loved it when he didn't so it can fit your own made up story?

www.givemesport.com

Stone Cold Steve Austin: 2001 heel turn was the one fail of his WWE career

Stone Cold was the no.1 guy in the hottest period in the history of the industry but his heel turn in 2001 was a major fail.
www.givemesport.com www.givemesport.com

"Austin himself has said he regrets the whole thing, wishing he had called an audible at WrestleMania after judging the crowd reaction."
A Peter Fitzpatrick article?

