What is your net worth? Sell it all, car home, everything, what is in your bank?

fishbisquit
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2024
- Messages
- 119
- Reaction score
- 136
I think just being alive for a while really changes the answers here.
Well, more important than $$. Ask the richest man on earth on his deathbed if he would trade in all his cash for another year of life, and you know the answer.I'm rich in memories
Well, more important than $$. Ask the richest man on earth on his deathbed if he would trade in all his cash for another year of life, and you know the answer.