People harp on about the end of his career as if it matters. He has a goat resume of other goats yes he has ped violations many of his competition does too, so with that said things are still apples to apples Jon still has the most impressive record cheater or not. He is a special fighter with a unique skill set and no one in MMA will catch up to his achievements for quite some time.



As far as HW goes, it is a bit silly but he did beat gane who was the legit number 1 contender at the time. I don't think he ducked ngannou at all, the UFC just couldn't come to terms with ngannou boxing. Aspinall, he's pricing himself out of which is a form of ducking. But he does probably know this is the end of the road so he doesn't want to leave anything on the table he's trying to cash all his chips.