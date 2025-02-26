Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,003
- Reaction score
- 48,802
Mine has to be that I try to always look at things in different perspectives before I make a conclusion.
Try to be open-minded as possible.
Also try to look at things in the brightside, with a some sort of humour.
My weakness has to be being anxious at times in a public setting.
