What is your GOAT list now?

After the retirement of a GOAT candidate how does your list look?

For me. I only rank by resume. So I have

1. Jones (if you want to DQ for steroids I understand, i just kinda assume they all are. But Jones's resume is absurd)
2. GSP
3a. Fedor
3b. Khabib
5. Anderson

Khabib-Fedor is crazy close imo

Because you kinda get into a Peak wins (Fedor-Cro Cop, Nog, etc. vs Khabib-Conor, Justin, Dustin etc.) and also wins over time which Khabib didn't lose, while Fedor had a tough last quarter of his career post prime.

How do you guys have it?
 
its such a crazy tossup right now.

only one truly stands out for the #1 spot

Fedor.

After that....I'd say

2. Jones
3. GSP
4. Khabib
5. Anderson
6. DC
7. Mouse
8. Aldo
9. Nog prolly
depending on how I'm feeling on the given day

edit: fuck I forget Cejudo.....and Cruz. jesus I would need like 3 hours to really iron out this list
 
  1. GSP/DJ
  2. Fedor/Khabib
  3. Aldo/Silva
  4. Cruz/Cejudo
  5. DC/Jones (ranked so low because of being a drug cheat while USADA was/is around.)
I feel like many of these guys are eerily close, so it's often hard for me to put one in front of the other and in the case of Khabib, i think he could have very well gotten to 30-0, probably 31-0 and even 32-0, which would have probably made him number one for me, but since he retired it's a bit harder for me to give him a definite ranking, but i feel top 2-4 is absolutely fair.
 
Ironnik94 said:
  1. GSP/DJ
  2. Fedor/Khabib
  3. Aldo/Silva
  4. Cruz/Cejudo
  5. DC/Jones (ranked so low because of being a drug cheat while USADA was/is around.)
I feel like many of these guys are eerily close, so it's often hard for me to put one in front of the other and in the case of Khabib, i think he could have very well gotten to 30-0, probably 31-0 and even 32-0, which would have probably made him number one for me, but since he retired it's a bit harder for me to give him a definite ranking, but i feel top 2-4 is absolutely fair.
DJ........

I gotta ask. Why do people put him in this kinda class? No disrespect at all to him or you for putting him in there. i am just curious

his resume is so embarrassing if we compare it to those other guys.

I just don't get it
 
Anderson, Jon Jones, Fedor, Aldo and tied 5th are DJ and Khabib
 
Khabib
Aldo
GSP
DJ
Jones
Fedor
Silva

Maybe I'm riding the high of Khabib just winning but this is where i'm at right now. Aldo is super underappreciated. Jon Jones is super overrated.
 
XThe GreatestX said:
DJ........

I gotta ask. Why do people put him in this kinda class? No disrespect at all to him or you for putting him in there. i am just curious

his resume is so embarrassing if we compare it to those other guys.

I just don't get it
his resume is embarrassing? wtf lol. Benavidez x2, Cejudo, Horiguchi, Dodson x2. 12 title wins. c'mon
 
Jones DQed not just because he popped, but because his performances instantly got worse after he popped. Jones is probably #1 if you don't DQ him.

1. Fedor
2. GSP
3. Anderson
4. Aldo
5. Khabib

Edit: I was being affected by recency bias and had Khabib too high. I moved him down.
 
Fedor , Gsp and Khabib. There is a golden rule to me... Andy and Jones broke that rule so they are OUT.
 
XThe GreatestX said:
DJ........

I gotta ask. Why do people put him in this kinda class? No disrespect at all to him or you for putting him in there. i am just curious

his resume is so embarrassing if we compare it to those other guys.

I just don't get it
I know people love to shit at 125, but the skill level there is better than at heavyweight and light heavyweight and people never had problems declaring Jon Jones the GOAT.

I know i know, this sounds controversial, but really. Pretty much all featherweights are very well-rounded and skillful guys.
 
xP said:
Khabib
Aldo
GSP
DJ
Jones
Fedor
Silva

Maybe I'm riding the high of Khabib just winning but this is where i'm at right now. Aldo is super underappreciated. Jon Jones is super overrated.
Have a different list than you, but basically still agree with what you've said.


Now i wouldn't say i agree with this video title, but if one takes the time to watch it, one will realize how different the level of skill is at 135 compared to 205.
 
