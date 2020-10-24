What is your GOAT list now?

XThe GreatestX
After the retirement of a GOAT candidate how does your list look?
For me. I only rank by resume. So I have
1. Jones (if you want to DQ for steroids I understand, i just kinda assume they all are. But Jones's resume is absurd)
2. GSP
3a. Fedor
3b. Khabib
5. Anderson
Khabib-Fedor is crazy close imo
Because you kinda get into a Peak wins (Fedor-Cro Cop, Nog, etc. vs Khabib-Conor, Justin, Dustin etc.) and also wins over time which Khabib didn't lose, while Fedor had a tough last quarter of his career post prime.
How do you guys have it?
